The 11 Best Coconut Water Brands To Stay Hydrated and Energized

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Coconut water is a healthy and refreshing drink that does way more than just soothe a hangover. Sometimes called buko juice, the liquid nectar of the tropical fruit has enough carbohydrates to energize and also contains vitamins and dietary minerals. The extra benefits aren’t exactly fully endorsed by medical experts, but anybody who has tried a good coconut water knows it has a certain feel-good quality about it.

It’s also fun to drink as it conjures up scenes of sun-kissed beaches and palm fronds blowing in the breeze. The best way to drink the stuff, hands down, is straight from the coconut, straw in hand. But because that’s not often a convenient option, there’s a whole family of canned and bottled coconut water out there for your enjoyment. So sit back, pretend you’re lounging on a sleepy beach somewhere far away, and relish some of the best coconut water brands on the market.

C2O

This take on coconut water is straightforward, which is perhaps why it’s so tasty. Just a thirst-quenching batch that’s all natural, not from concentrate, and unsweetened.

Harmless Harvest

In addition to being certified organic, this coconut water is fully fair trade certified, meaning the ingredients were sourced in an ethical fashion. The company also turns out some rather tasty flavored riffs as well.

Zico

For a while, Zico was a Coca-Cola brand but it was just sold back to a firm run by the brand’s original founder. The product is tasty and clean on the palate, made from Asian coconuts and inspired by the owner’s trips abroad.

Thrive Market

Thrive’s coconut water is also sourced in an admirable fashion and touts the certified organic merit badge. It’s one of the best tasting options on the market, made from Filipino fruit and bursting with tropical flavor.

Naked Juice

The company behind some delicious juices also makes a mean coconut water. It’s a replenishing beverage, assembled without the addition of any genetically modified organisms.

Iberia

Iberia coconut water offers a nice, subtle flavor and an even balance of tartness and sweetness. And for those who like some natural solids in the mix, there’s a pulp version, too.

Coco Goods

As you likely guessed, Coco Goods specializes in all things coconut. The juice is quite tasty, sourced from a single coconut farm and touting, according to the website, more potassium than a banana.

365 Everyday Value

This Whole Foods brand makes some standout items, from spaghetti sauce to frozen foods. The coconut water is much the same, with an approachable flavor profile and a handful of useful electrolytes.

Coco Joy

An easy-going and chug-able coconut water, Coco Joy’s is light and refreshing and worth having in your fridge.

Kirkland Signature

The Costco brand is behind a nice coconut water, one you can easily stock up on in bulk. It’ll be good to have some spares of this agreeable option, for pre-workout sips or after a night of over-imbibing.

Purity

This organic option tastes fresh despite being made from concentrate (fair trade, mind you). And the handy Tetra Pak vessel is a nice touch.

