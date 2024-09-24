 Skip to main content
Have a whale of a time with Gray Whale Gin’s Punch by the Ocean

The punch is inspired by the gin's sustainably sourced botanicals

grey whale gin punch recipe by the ocean gray poolside pitcher
Gray Whale Gin

Grey Whale Gin is one of our favorite gin picks out of California that uses sustainable ingredients and helps support the conservation of the ocean through donations to the Oceana non-profit. It has botanticals including sea kelp and fir as well as the more expected juniper and lime, adding local ingredients like mint and almonds to round out its flavor profile.

Now, the brand has come up with a new punch recipe to celebrate its oceanic flavors, along with a fun whale-shaped pitcher that you can use to serve it in. The punch uses vermouth as well as the gin, adding plenty of fruit flavors plus ginger beer, with the flavors designed to compliment the botanicals of the gin. You can use this recipe to create a sparkling, easy to drink punch that would be perfect to sip while looking out over the ocean — and for those of us who don’t have ocean views to gaze upon, perhaps we can just imagine.

Punch by the Ocean

Serves 4

Ingredients:

  • 8 parts Gray Whale Gin
  • 4 parts Lillet Rouge or Cocchi Rosa Vermouth
  • 4 parts Watermelon puree
  • 4 parts Fresh lemon juice
  • 6 parts Ginger beer
  • Garnish: Fresh mint

Method:

Combine all ingredients except ginger beer into large drink vessel. Fill with crushed ice and top with ginger beer. Briefly stir to combine. Garnish with mint.

If you’re interested in picking up a set of the gin and the pitcher, so you can use it for holding this tasty punch at your next get together, you can purchase the set at ReserveBar.

