Toast to the Golden Globes with these movie- and show-inspired cocktails

Table of Contents Table of Contents Gladiator II & Ginger The Grand Slam Spritz Sands of Time Old Fashioned The Emerald City The Crime Scene Sour The Bear Necessity The Gilded Glow

With the 2025 Golden Globes taking place tonight, it’s a great excuse to look back at some of the best movies and TV shows of the past year. And if you’re staying in to watch the ceremony with some friends, then you can have fun with themed drinks for your favorite entertainments. Below we have a selection of drinks inspired by some of the biggest box office and TV successes of 2024, whether you loved the new version of Gladiator or you’re a crime fiction aficionado who loved Only Murders in the Building.

Gladiator II & Ginger

An Irish whiskey-based drink for the Irish star of Gladiator II, Paul Mescal.

Ingredients:

1½ oz Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

1 oz Ginger Ale

½ oz Simple Syrup

½ oz Lemon Juice

8-10 Mint Leave

Method:

Build in a Collins glass filled with crushed ice. Add all ingredients and mix well. Garnish with mint leaves.

The Grand Slam Spritz

For the drama and elegance of Challengers, a combination of St Germain and Prosecco.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 oz St-Germain elderflower liqueur

2 oz Martini prosecco

2 oz Soda water

Mint sprig & Lime wedge for garnish

Method:

Add ice into a wine glass. Pour St-Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves. Top with Sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge.

Sands of Time Old Fashioned

For the latest Prince of Persia movie, an orange rum-based Old Fashioned.

Ingredients:

2 ox BACARDÍ Reserva Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask FInish

1/4 oz Honey Syrup

2 Dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass. Add ice and stir for 10-15 seconds. Pour over a large cube in a cold old fashioned. Garnish with an orange slice.

The Emerald City

For the green hues of Wicked, a martini variation that’s full of citrus and honey.

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Grey Goose Le Citron Flavored Vodka

¾ oz Martini Bianco Vermouth

¾ oz Fresh Lemon Juice

½ oz Honey Syrup (equal parts Honey & Hot Water)

Method:

Add all ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a chilled martini cocktail glass.

The Crime Scene Sour

Fans of Only Murders in the Building will appreciate this classic blend of aged Scotch with lemon and maple, plus a touch of blood orange juice for a bloody crime scene.

Ingredients:

2 oz Dewar’s 12-Year

Lemon juice

Maple syrup

Ginger syrup

Blood orange juice

Angostura bitters

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice and strain into ice filled rocks glass.

The Bear Necessity

The Bear might be the most serious comedy show around, but this drink goes for playful with its use of whiskey, honey, and bitters.

Ingredients:

2 oz Aberfeldy 12 Single Malt Scotch whisky

1 bar spoon of local honey

2 dashes Angostura bitters

The Gilded Glow

And finally, if you just enjoy the glitz and glam of award ceremony, then this drink with its use of gin and Champagne is perfect for raising a toast to any sparkling event.

Ingredients:

1.5oz Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru

0.75oz Lemon Juice

0.75oz Simple Syrup

2 oz Champagne

Garnish with a lemon twist

Method:

Add the Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, lemon juice, and simple syrup to a shaker. Shake, strain, and top with champagne and garnish with a lemon twist.