Get cozy and festive with these holiday cocktails featuring tequila

Tequila might be an iconic ingredient for classic summer cocktails, but it isn’t only suited to drinking in the warmer months. If you get a bit creative, tequila can also be a cozy holiday staple, if you combine it with ingredients like apple cider, gingerbread, or hot chocolate. This selection of recipes from Tequila Corralejo shows how to make use of this spirit over the festive period, with fun seasonal flavors to fit the wintery mood.

Gingerbread Paloma

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tequila Corralejo Reposado

2 oz. Grapefruit Juice

.5 oz. ginger syrup (or muddle fresh ginger)

Soda water

Crushed gingerbread cookie (for rim)

Grapefruit slice (for garnish)

Method:

Rim a glass with crushed gingerbread cookies. Shake the tequila, grapefruit juice, and ginger syrup with ice. Strain into the glass and top with soda water. Garnish with a slice of grapefruit.

Hot Chocolate Añejo

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila Corralejo Añejo

4 oz. Abuelita Hot Chocolate

Whip Cream Optional

Method:

Make the Hot chocolate before hand, then add Corralejo Añejo tequila and orange zest. Serve hot into a mug.

Apple Cider Margarita

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila Corralejo Silver

½ oz. Lime Juice

½ oz. Triple Sec

1½ oz. Apple Cider

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice. Shake vigorously & roll into a margarita glass with cinnamon sugar rim. Garnish with thin apple slice.

Passionate Souls Paloma

Ingredients:

1-1½ oz. Tequila Corralejo Reposado

¼ oz. Simple Syrup

5 dashes Cayenne Tincture

¾ oz. Lemon Juice

1 oz. Passion Fruit Puree

3 Drops Angostura Bitters

Top with Grapefruit Soda

Method:

Combine all ingredients, except grapefruit soda into cocktail shaker & shake. Rim glass with Tajín, add ice. Hawthorne & fine strain into glass, top off with grapefruit soda. Garnish dried blood orange wheel & torched grapefruit.