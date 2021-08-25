  1. Food & Drink

This Simple Tequila Lime Shrimp Recipe Is Perfect for Any Season

By
Jose Cuervo tequila with a plate of shrimps on the side.
Jose Cuervo

Fall is just lurking around the corner, waiting to finally come around, but that doesn’t necessarily mean grilling season is already over. There are a lot of great ways to end the summer if you think about it. However, the best option is none other than by drinking. Along with those mint juleps, you’ll be needing something to chew on while putting back liquor for a day. That’s where your grill comes in.

It’s not rocket science that grilled food and tequila complement each other so much, knowing how they go so well together when it comes to satisfying our needs. Not only that, but grilled food also helps get rid of tequila’s lingering taste, if you’re not a huge fan of that sensation.

Below, you’ll find a simple recipe for tequila lime shrimp that is delicious no matter what the day. The fresh agave flavors from the tequila mixed with the spicy red pepper flakes and the zing from the lime juice make this a perfectly tasty (and perfectly easy) dish to whip up with very little prep or cook time involved (we’re talking 30 minutes, and that’s including the time that you’re soaking the wood skewers so that you don’t set your entire grill on fire).

Tequila Lime Shrimp

jose cuervo tequila lime shrimp recipe
Jose Cuervo

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Jose Cuervo Especial Silver
  • 1 lb shrimp
  • 2 tbsp lime juice
  • .5 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
  • .25 tsp ground cumin
  • .25 tsp kosher salt and black pepper
  • .25 tsp crushed red pepper flakes
  • 4 garlic cloves, crushed
  • Fresh cilantro
  • Lime wedges
  • Wood skewers

Method:

  1. Mix together the lime juice, tequila, olive oil, garlic, salt, cumin, and black pepper in a bowl until all are well blended.
  2. Pour the mixture into a large resealable plastic bag. Add the shrimp, seal the bag, and turn to coat evenly.
  3. Refrigerate for 1 to 4 hours before cooking.
  4. Soak wood skewers in water at least 30 minutes prior to cooking to prevent burning.
  5. Preheat the broiler.
  6. Lightly oil a grill pan.
  7. Drain and discard marinade from shrimp.
  8. Thread shrimp on skewers.
  9. Cook on preheated grill until shrimp turn pink, turning once, for 5 to 7 minutes.
  10. Garnish with fresh cilantro and serve with lime wedges.

