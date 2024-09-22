No worries, this cocktail doesn't have any caffeine

If you’re a fan of coffee and cocktails, there’s a good chance you’ve tried the carajillo before. Like Irish coffee, this popular Latin American drink is made with a different alcohol base, depending on the country. Cuban drinkers prefer rum, Colombian drinkers enjoy brandy, and Mexican drinkers like coffee liqueur or Licor 43. Regardless of the alcohol used, the drink gets a caffeinated kick from being mixed with coffee (usually espresso).

Unlike the aforementioned Irish coffee, this carajillo coffee cocktail recipe isn’t a hot drink. The espresso or cold brew is made beforehand and mixed with the spirit or liqueur to create a bitter, sweet, delicious cocktail perfect for the cold fall months ahead (and pretty much any chilly evening all year long).

Like an espresso martini or an Irish coffee, the downfall of the carajillo is the fact that you can’t drink it late in the day without feeling like you’re going to be up all night doing jumping jacks and anxiously overthinking every decision you made at work that day. Luckily, there’s a way to update the drink so you can still imbibe this drink after dinner and you won’t be left in a caffeinated frenzy.

What you need to make the decaf carajillo

2 ounces of decaf cold brew or coffee

2 ounces of Licor 43

The decaf carajillo recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.

2. Pour in the decaf coffee or cold brew and Licor 43.

3. Shake vigorously to combine.

4. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass.

5. Enjoy the caffeine-free, bitter goodness.

What does it taste like?

While there are different ways to make the carajillo, depending on the country, we prefer to drink it with Licor 43. If you’re new to this ingredient, it gets its name because this Spanish liqueur is made with 43 natural ingredients, including citrus fruits, herbs, and botanicals. The herbal, citrus flavor of the Licor 43 works perfectly with the bitter coffee flavor of the espresso or cold brew.

The decaf carajillo

Most drinkers wouldn’t consider the carajillo to be an after-dinner drink. But if you make it with decaffeinated coffee instead of regular coffee or espresso, you can drink it anytime. You can even sit in bed and drink one right before you doze off since it doesn’t have any of the pesky caffeine of the original carajillo.

Bottom line

This is a great drink for anyone who enjoys the flavor of coffee but doesn’t need to bold in-your-face caffeine. Even if you aren’t normally a decaf drinker, you’ll love this combination of decaf cold brew, espresso, or coffee and Licor 43. Even with only two ingredients, it’s surprisingly complex, balanced, and highly memorable. Try this drink as soon as possible. We guarantee it will join your autumnal cocktail rotation (and winter as well).