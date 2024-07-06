 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Gold Rush cocktail is perfect for all seasons

Get to know the Gold Rush cockail

By
Gold Rush cocktail
Daniel Hanssen / Unsplash

There’s no wrong time of year for a classic whiskey-based cocktail. Winter, spring, summer, and fall, we love whiskey drinks during them all. We love the Manhattan, Boulevardier, Sazerac, Old Fashioned, and everything in between. But while we love historic drinks, we also enjoy the contemporary mixed drinks that have elevated cocktail culture.

One of our favorite contemporary drinks is the Gold Rush. It’s not just that it’s delicious on a warm summer night or in the depths of frigid winter; it’s also surprisingly simple to make. It’s a take on the classic whiskey sour with one ingredient swapped out for another.

Recommended Videos

The Gold Rush is made simply with bourbon, freshly squeezed lemon juice, and honey syrup (as opposed to the usual simple syrup). That being said, it’s also a take on the Bee’s Knees cocktail, as it has all the same ingredients except for bourbon instead of gin. Its complex flavor profile proves how easy it is to mix and match classic cocktails to create exciting contemporary takes.

When was the Gold Rush created?

Bourbon barrel
Katherine Conrad / Unsplash

A wildly popular cocktail, the Gold Rush was created in the early aughts at New York’s famous Milk & Honey by T.J. Siegal, friend and business partner of owner Sasha Petraske. Since the bar didn’t have a cocktail menu, Siegal decided to create his own take on the classic whiskey sour by removing the egg white and simple syrup instead of honey syrup. Thus, the Gold Rush we all know and love was created.

How to make honey syrup

Honey
Arwin Neil Baichoo / Unsplash

If you’re going to make a Gold Rush cocktail, you’re going to need to make honey syrup. Otherwise, if you use simple syrup, you’ll be crafting a traditional whiskey sour instead. While you mix equal parts sugar and water to make simple syrup, honey syrup is just as easy to make.

Add equal parts honey and water to a container. Stir until the two ingredients are fully combined. If you enjoy honey more than most people, you can add more honey to the combination. Just make sure the honey and water completely combine before you use it.

What does the Gold Rush cocktail taste like?

Gold Rush cocktail
Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

The whiskey sour is known for its mixture of boozy bourbon, tart lemon, and sweet sugar. For having only three ingredients, it’s surprisingly complex. The Gold Rush is known for its boozy, corn-sweet kick of bourbon, tart, fresh lemon juice, and sweet, floral honey.

What you need to make the Gold Rush

  • 2 ounces of bourbon whiskey
  • 3/4 ounce of honey syrup
  • 3/4 ounce of freshly squeezed lemon juice

The Gold Rush recipe steps

1. Add ice to a shaker.
2. Pour the bourbon, lemon juice, and honey syrup into the shaker.
3. Shake vigorously to combine.
4. Strain it into an ice-filled rock of Old Fashioned glass.
5. Garnish with a lemon peel.

Bottom line

Bourbon bottles
Logan Weaver / @LGNWVR / Unsplash

Like with all whiskey-based cocktails, don’t go bottom shelf with your bourbon. You might think the flavors are masked with the other ingredients, but the simplicity of this drink demands a flavorful, well-made bourbon. Lucky for you, there are many in the $30 to $50 range.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
No drinks ready for tomorrow? This last minute punch is here to save your party
Gin, sparkling wine, fruit juice, and fresh fruits - it's delicious and super quick
Aviation Gin Champagne Punch cocktail

If you're hosting friends or family for a celebration tomorrow but you haven't sorted out any drinks yet, then no judgment. We've all been there, when life gets in the way and you don't have time to get everything prepared as much as you'd like.

These situations are where I like to lean on my go-to punch recipe. Punch is a great choice for a casual party drink as everyone can serve themselves and you don't have to be running back and forth to the kitchen all day to fetch drinks. And this version is fruity but sharp, so it's ideal to sip for summer.

Read more
Scotch meets Madeira in the new release from Ardbeg
Scotch whisky from Ardbeg aged in Malmsey Madeira wine casks
ardbeg the harpys tale ard 02118 03 anthology unicorn key visual landscape jpg

As Scotch is a spirit steeped in history, it can have a reputation for being highly traditional. But while paying homage to tradition is well and good, some distilleries are also interested in exploring experimental spirits that push the boundaries of what whisky can be. Beloved Islay-based distillery Ardbeg has been doing that with its Anthology Collection, which uses unusual barrels to age its whisky to create intriguing new flavors.

The first bottle in the collection, The Harpy's Tale, was released last year. Now, it is joined by a new expression: The Unicorn's Tale. This whisky is aged in Malmsey Madeira wine and Bourbon casks for 14 years, bringing notes of banana, menthol, and lime to the party along with the expected generous smoke.

Read more
Emma Watson’s Renais Gin launches in the US
Inspired by French winemaking, this gin is heading across the pond
renais gin us launch emma watson and brother details jpg

Last year, actress Emma Watson and her sibling Alex launched Renais Gin in Europe where it has been well received and won several awards. Now, the spirit is coming to the US, with a launch into the American market beginning this month.

While it's not unusual for celebrities to launch drinks brands, Watson is somewhat unusual in that she comes from a family with a history of winemaking. Her father owns the French vineyard Domaine Watson, and the siblings were inspired to use some of the winemaking grapes from the vineyard to create a gin.

Read more