Dunkin’ reboots this fan-favorite collaboration for National Coffee Day

These Dunkin' coffee candles are going to smell delicious

dunkin
Henry Dixon / Pexels

What could be better than Dunkin’ coffee and amazing-smelling candles combined into one? To celebrate National Coffee Day on Sept 29th, Dunkin’ has announced a new collaboration with home fragrance company, Homesick. Starting at 10. am. on Sept 27th, coffee lovers can browse and purchase these limited-time coffee candles right from Homesick’s website.

Back in 2019, Dunkin’ offered a similar collaboration with Homesick — so we’re excited to see what this year’s collaboration will bring. The following two options will be available for purchase:

  • Original Blend Candle ($34.95): The candle features notes of espresso bean, cold brewed coffee and cream.
  • Perfect Combo Car Freshener ($12): The air freshener combines the scent of a Dunkin’ frosted strawberry sprinkle donut with iced coffee.
Dunkin candle
Dunkin / Dunkin

Founded in 2016, Homesick offers home candles that are designed to bring joy to your home, helping you feel closer to the people, places, and moments that matter most to you. For coffee lovers, these unique Dunkin’ candles will evoke nostalgia and comfort as the smell of freshly brewed coffee fills your home. Homesick’s candles contain a 100% organic cotton wick and are made with natural essential oils that deliver a long-lasting and great-smelling burn. All candles are also non-toxic and free of synthetic dyes, plastics, parabens, and lead.

In addition to the purchase of a delicious-smelling candle for your home or as a gift, Dunkin’ is also celebrating National Coffee Day in another way. Any member of Dunkin’ Rewards can go into any participating location on Sunday, Sept 29th, to enjoy a free medium iced or hot coffee with any purchase.

Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
