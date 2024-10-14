 Skip to main content
These Halloween cocktails look as good as they taste

Try out these impressive looking drinks, from a juicy tequila El Diablo to a fun Candy Corn shot

By
dramatic halloween cocktails partida 2019 photography reposado eldiablo jpg
Tequila Partida

With Halloween fast approaching, now is the time to get planning for any spooky gathering that you’re planning to host. And when it comes to drinks, there are plenty of options available. You could opt for a pumpkin spice cocktail to embrace the flavors of fall, but something particularly fun about this holiday is the excuse for a bit of theater.

If you’re looking for Halloween drinks which look impressive as well as tasting good, then this selection of cocktail recipes has you covered. From tangy citrus tequila cocktails to candy corn shots, these options are sure to wow your guests.

El Diablo

Ingredients:

Method:

Add tequila and lime juice into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a highball glass with ice. Pour the ginger beer and top with crème de cassis. Garnish with lime wedge.

Chocolate-Espresso Mezcal Martini

Gracias a Dios Espadín
Gracias a Dios Espadín

Ingredients:

  • 1 ½ oz Gracias a Dios Espadín
  • 0.5 oz Agave Syrup
  • 1 shot Double Espresso
  • 1/3 oz Homemade Bitter Allspice*
  • 1 pinch of salt
  • 2 tbsp Grated Bitter Chocolate (Note: We use chocolate from Oaxaca made by “La Jefa,” the mother of our maestro mezcalero)
  • Garnish: Jack O’Lantern Pumpkin Face

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a Jack O’Lantern Pumpkin Face.

*Homemade Bitter Allspice:
Ingredients:

  • 5 oz Gracias a Dios Espadín
  • 3.5 oz Sugar cane
  • 5-7 whole pieces Allspice (also known as Jamaica pepper)
  • 2 pieces Orange peel
  • 1 piece of Cinnamon slit

Directions: Add ingredients in a container and let stand covered for 24 hours.

Jack The Ripper

Bauchant Orange Liqueur
Bauchant Orange Liqueur

Ingredients:

Method:

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a shot glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

Rosella

Rosella
Ingredients:

Method:

In a teapot or saucepan, bring the water to a simmer. Pour the hot water into a mug. Add the whiskey, the turmeric honey, and the tea ball. Stir until the honey has disappeared into the hot water. Pour into a glass tea cup.

Candy Corn Shooter

Kōloa Kauaʻi Gold Rum
Kōloa Kauaʻi Gold Rum

Recipe serves 16

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 cups boiling Water
  • 1 (3 ounce) package Lemon Flavored gelatin mix
  • 1 (3 ounce) package Orange Flavored gelatin mix
  • 1 (.25 ounce) envelope unflavored gelatin
  • 2 cups Kōloa Kauaʻi Gold Rum, divided
  • Ice Cubes
  • 2 tablespoons warm water
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk
  • ½ cup Kōloa Kauaʻi Spiced Rum

Method:

Step 1: Pour 3/4 cup boiling water into a small bowl. Add lemon gelatin mix; stir until dissolved. Pour 1 cup Rum into a glass measuring cup; add enough ice to make 1 1/4 cup. Stir into lemon gelatin until slightly thickened; remove any un-melted ice. Fill tall shot glasses 1/3 of the way with lemon gelatin mixture.

Step 2: Refrigerate until the lemon gelatin layer is set, at least 90 minutes.

Step 3: Pour remaining 3/4 cup boiling water into the small bowl. Add orange gelatin mix; stir until dissolved. Pour remaining 1 cup Rum into a glass measuring cup; add enough ice to make 1 1/4 cup. Stir into orange gelatin until slightly thickened; remove any un-melted ice. Pour over the lemon gelatin layer.

Step 4: Refrigerate until the orange gelatin layer is set, at least 90 minutes.

Step 5: Pour 2 tablespoons of warm water into a bowl. Add unflavored gelatin; stir until dissolved. Stir in condensed milk and ½ cup of Rum. Pour over the orange gelatin layer.

Step 6: Refrigerate until the top layer is set, at least 30 minutes.

