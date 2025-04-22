Toast the Italian sunshine with the Dolcevita cocktail

If you’ve spend any time in cocktail bars or among home bar enthusiasts, you’ve surely come across the brand Disaronno. Known best for its amaretto liqueur, the brand is something of an Italian institution, and it recently celebrated a remarkable 500 year anniversary.

To celebrate in appropriately Italian style, the brand has released a new cocktail making uses of its amaretto, herbal liqueur, and Irish whiskey. Created by mixologist Patrick Pistolesi and his team at the renowned Drink Kong Bar in Rome (where else?), the cocktail is a take on the beloved amaretto sour which makes use of bitter liqueurs to balance the sweet amaretto and pineapple juice to add a zingy, fresh note.

Recommended Videos

Known as the Dolcevita in a nod to all that Italian history, the drink is simple to make for anyone who is familiar with making a sour, which is traditionally just a spirit, lemon juice, and sweetener, which are shaken together with ice. This version throws in several extra ingredients, but making it is just the same — so it’s time to dig out that bottle of amaretto that everyone seems to have tucked away at the back of their bar and mix up this drink.

Dolcevita

Ingredients:

1.25 oz Disaronno Originale

.75 oz Rabarbaro Zucca

.5 oz The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.25 oz Pineapple Juice

Dash of Agave Syrup

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well chilled. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass. Serve and enjoy!