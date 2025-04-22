 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Toast the Italian sunshine with the Dolcevita cocktail

By
Disaronno
Disaronno

If you’ve spend any time in cocktail bars or among home bar enthusiasts, you’ve surely come across the brand Disaronno. Known best for its amaretto liqueur, the brand is something of an Italian institution, and it recently celebrated a remarkable 500 year anniversary.

To celebrate in appropriately Italian style, the brand has released a new cocktail making uses of its amaretto, herbal liqueur, and Irish whiskey. Created by mixologist Patrick Pistolesi and his team at the renowned Drink Kong Bar in Rome (where else?), the cocktail is a take on the beloved amaretto sour which makes use of bitter liqueurs to balance the sweet amaretto and pineapple juice to add a zingy, fresh note.

Recommended Videos

Known as the Dolcevita in a nod to all that Italian history, the drink is simple to make for anyone who is familiar with making a sour, which is traditionally just a spirit, lemon juice, and sweetener, which are shaken together with ice. This version throws in several extra ingredients, but making it is just the same — so it’s time to dig out that bottle of amaretto that everyone seems to have tucked away at the back of their bar and mix up this drink.

Related

Dolcevita

Ingredients:

  • 1.25 oz Disaronno Originale
  • .75 oz Rabarbaro Zucca
  • .5 oz The Busker Triple Cask Triple Smooth
  • .75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
  • .25 oz Pineapple Juice
  • Dash of Agave Syrup

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a shaker. Fill the shaker with ice and shake vigorously for about 10-15 seconds until well chilled. Strain the mixture into a coupe glass. Serve and enjoy!

Editors’ Recommendations

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Try these light and bright Irish whiskey cocktails for spring
Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey

Whiskey is something we most often think of as a winter spirit, but it can be fun to mix into cocktails for the warmer months too. Particularly if you're working with a lighter whiskey such as an Irish whiskey, you can combine the spirit with fresh springtime ingredients like cucumber, grapefruit, and mint for great refreshing warm weather cocktails.

Whiskey brand Teeling Small Batch Irish Whiskey offers some inspiration for how to embrace a lighter approach to the spirit with these spring recipes.

Read more
The 4 best whiskey drinks: We love these the most
You'll enjoy these cocktails enough to add them to your home bar arsenal
Whiskey cocktail

Whiskey is one of life's great pleasures, so we have strong feelings about the best whiskey drinks. As a spirit it can be light and fruity, or moody and smokey, or dark and oaky, and it can contain any combination of flavors from caramel to pineapple and can come in a wide variety of types.

We don’t have to tell you that whiskey is a great spirit to mix with. There’s a reason some of the most well-known cocktails ever created use whiskey as the base or, at the very least, one of the main ingredients. Take a look at any list of "classic" cocktails. While you’ll see many made with gin, vodka, tequila, and other spirits, many of the most well-known feature whiskey.

Read more
Brighten up your brunch with these colorful Mimosa variations
Favorites Bistro Bar

There's no cocktail that screams "brunch" more than a Mimosa, so it's a natural first choice for any Easter brunch celebration. The classic version of the cocktail uses just two ingredients: orange juice and Prosecco, and it's so easy to make that you don't even need any equipment. Just pour equal parts of the orange juice (preferably freshly squeezed, and with bits for added texture) and Prosecco into a Champagne flute and you're ready to welcome your guests with an easy to drink, low-ABV cocktail that is enjoyed by practically everyone.

If you fancy getting a bit creative though, you can make your Mimosa something extra special. I like to add a small shot of Campari to the bottom of the flute for my Mimosas, which adds a bracing bitter note and also forms a lovely ombré color effect if you don't mix the ingredients.

Read more