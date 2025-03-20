 Skip to main content
Embrace Italian amaretto with these quick and simple low-abv cocktails

How to make lighter cocktails using Italian amaretto

Disaronno

Whether you’re interested in this year’s hot cocktail trend of low-abv drinks or you’re simply looking to cut back on the amount of booze you drink, there are plenty of options out there for cocktail recipes which lower the alcohol but keep all the flavor.

One natural go-to option for low-abv drinks is amaros, which pack a hefty flavor punch full of bitter and herbal ingredients. But if these are a bit on the bitter side for your tastes, then you might try another Italian-inspired option of liqueurs. Typically coming in at around 20 to 30% abv, these don’t have as much alcohol as spirits but can have even more flavor, making them a ton of fun to mix with.

If you have a sweeter tooth then you’ll enjoy amaretto, the almond-flavored liqueur which is actually made from apricot kernels. The makers of the most iconic brand of amaretto, Disaronno, have shared recipes for mixing quick and simple cocktails using the liqueur that’ll give you all the enjoyment of a cocktail without such a headache the next morning.

Disaronno Fizz

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Disaronno
  • 5 oz Soda or sparkling water
  • Fresh lemon juice

Method:

Pour Disaronno over ice, add a squeeze of lemon juice, and top with soda water. Stir and garnish with lemon zest.

Disaronno Mule

Disaronno

Ingredients:

  • 1.6 oz Disaronno
  • 0.8 oz Fresh lime juice
  • Ginger beer

Method:

Combine Disaronno and lime juice over ice in a mule cup, top with ginger beer, and garnish with grated ginger and lime slices.

Disaronno Sour

Disaronno

Ingredients:

  • 1.6 oz Disaronno
  • 0.8 oz Fresh lemon juice
  • 0.1 oz Sugar syrup
  • Egg white (optional)

Method:

Shake all ingredients with ice and garnish with a slice of lemon.

