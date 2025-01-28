 Skip to main content
World Whiskey Society is releasing Doc Holliday Bottled in Bond Bourbon

World Whiskey Society is launching a new Doc Holliday expression

Fans of limited-edition whiskeys know all about the prowess of the World Whiskey Society. Now, the popular brand known for its ultra-premium portfolio of rare whiskeys is set to launch a new, soon-to-be highly sought-after expression.

Doc Holliday Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Doc Holliday Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is the iconic brand’s newest release. It joins the portfolio that already includes 7, 8, 10, 11, and 15-year-old expressions.

This 100-proof whiskey was matured for a minimum of four years in a federally bonded warehouse. According to the brand, it’s known for its nose of caramelized apples, maraschino cherries, clove, nutmeg, and roasted pecans. The palate is a mix of caramel, apple pie, cherries, and gentle wintry spices. The finish is long and lingering and features vanilla, nutty, and butterscotch notes.

“We are thrilled to expand the Doc Holliday Collection with this exceptional Bottled in Bond Bourbon,” Alex Kogan, CEO of the World Whiskey Society, said in a press release.

“This release embodies the unyielding craftsmanship that defines our whiskeys. It’s a remarkable addition to our portfolio and a celebration of truly extraordinary bourbon.”

Where can I buy it?

Like all of the World Whisky Society expressions, you likely can’t stroll into your local liquor store to pick up a bottle of this limited-edition release. The highly limited-edition Doc Holliday Bottled in Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey is currently only available on World Whiskey Society’s online store for the suggested price of $39.99 for a 750ml bottle. If you enjoy the other Doc Holiday whiskeys, you’re going to want to purchase a bottle of this bottle-in-bond version.

