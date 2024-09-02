Dictador is working with Welsh whisky manufacturer Penderyn Distillery

Dictador is a brand known for its elevated approach to luxury rum, and now it is taking that one step further by introducing the first Colombian rum which is aged is Welsh whisky casks. The idea is to infuse the rum with notes from the wood and just a hint of whisky flavor, in the brand’s collaboration with Penderyn Distillery.

The Dictador 2 Masters Penderyn series will feature two expressions: a Vintage 1991 and a Vintage 2000. The rums were originally distilled in 1991 and 2000 respectively, then both were aged for 16 months. The Vintage 1991 was aged in Peated Quarter Casks at Penderyn Distillery, and the Vintage 2000 was aged in PX-Sherry Casks.

“This groundbreaking release represents a pinnacle of collaborative craftsmanship, led by Dictador’s Master Blender Hernan Parra—a third-generation member of the Parra family and custodian of their Family Reserve—and Penderyn’s Aista Phillips, the first female Master Blender in the 2Masters project,” Dictador says. “Together, they have curated a new era of luxury and taste, showcasing their expertise and establishing a new benchmark in global spirits innovation.”

The bottles will both be highly limited releases. The Vintage 1991 will be limited to 413 bottles, and has an abv of 40.7%. The Vintage 2000 will be limited to 375 bottles and has an abv of 46.2%.

Although whisky has long been the most popular aged spirit, rum enthusiasts have seen a burgeoning interest in fine aged rums as well. Designed for delicate sipping, like a Scotch, these aged rums are a growing trend which you can expect to see becoming more trendy in the next few years.