Diageo releases 8 ‘Spirit Xchange 2.0’ special release whiskies — what to know

Diageo is releasing these limited edition expressions

By
Diageo
Diageo

If you’re a single malt Scotch whisky fan, you probably eagerly await Diageo’s special releases each year. Lucky for you, the iconic brand recently launched its 2024 Special Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky collection. This year’s theme is ‘Spirited Xchange 2.0’ and it’s a way for Diageo to showcase innovative and unique flavors.

They did this by aging and finishing some of your favorite single malt whiskies in interesting and creative barrels under the guidance of Master Blender Dr. Stuart Morrison. The result is a genuinely exciting range of whiskies for single malt aficionados to sip slowly while they unlock every nuanced, complex aroma and flavor.

Diageo 2024 Special Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky ‘Spirited Xchange 2.0’

When we say this is a collection of single malt whiskies, we aren’t joking. Diageo is releasing eight unique expressions. These include Lagavulin ‘Fireside Tales,’ which matures in first-fill ex-bourbon casks, Oban ‘Coastal Orchard,’ which is finished in charred American oak barrels seasoned with oloroso sherry, and Mortlach ‘Midnight Dusk,’ which is finished in sweet Ramandolo white and Sangiovese red wine casks.

Other expressions include Talisker ‘Tidal Churn’ (using a stone-spun method), The Singleton ‘Autumn Walk’ (matured in ex-bourbon, ex-wine, and refill barrels before being finished in European Oak and Pyrenean Oak cask-ends), Benrinnes ‘Grand Crescendo’ (a 21-year-old expression matured in American Oak wine casks, European Oak casks, and rejuvenated casks with charred ends),Roseisle ‘Origami Kite 2’ (matured in first-fill ex-bourbon and refill barrels), and Caol Ila ‘Ambrosial Feast’ (matured in refill and ex-wine barrels).

Where can I buy these expressions?

Diageo
Diageo

These limited-edition expressions are available in small quantities at select stores, specialized Scotch whisky retailers, and malts.com (prices vary per expression).

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
