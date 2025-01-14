 Skip to main content
Death Wish Coffee Co. brings back beloved limited-time coffee flavor

Coconut caramel is back for a limited-time

Death Wish Coffee Coconut Caramel
Death Wish Coffee / Death Wish Coffee

Starting today, Death Wish Coffee Co. fans can get their hands on a limited-time flavor release, Coconut Caramel. This flavor will be available for purchase online until early spring. Previously, the brand launched Coconut Caramel as an online exclusive, and the flavor quickly became a favorite. The flavor soon became the fastest-selling limited flavor release, so the company decided to bring the flavor back for fans more significantly.

The limited-edition flavor is ideal for seeking a sweet treat without compromising ingredients, quality, or taste. Sustainably sourced with Fair Trade Certified Robusta and Arabica beans and free from artificial ingredients, Coconut Caramel makes for a clean, flavorful cup of coffee that can be enjoyed hot or iced.

If you haven’t tried this flavor since it was last released, it features a gentle, sweet aftertaste with toasted coconut and a lightly sweet aroma. The brand describes the taste of “toasted coconut blended with sweet caramel notes to create a rich and balanced coffee profile. Even though its release comes right in the middle of winter, fans say this coffee flavor gets them ready for the warm weather with a “summertime nostalgia.”

This limited-edition flavor comes in 9-ounce ground bags or single-serving packs of 10 pods. Single-Serve pods are compatible with Keurig 1 & 2, Breville, Cuisinart, and Mr. Coffee coffee machines. Coconut Caramel can purchased directly from the brand’s website, but it is also now available on Amazon and select retail locations such as Safeway. All of Death Wish Coffee Co.’s products adhere to rigorous standards that protect the environment and livelihoods of coffee farmers.

