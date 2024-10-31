 Skip to main content
Crown Royal is releasing a new 12-year-old blended whisky

Crown Royal is adding to its line of blended whiskies

By
Crown Royal
Crown Royal

If you’re a fan of Canadian whisky, you’ve enjoyed a glass or three of Crown Royal over the years. One of the most well-known whisky brands in the world, this Canadian staple is known for its award-winning blended whiskies. Recently, the brand announced the release of a new expression, joining its line of notable sipping whiskies.

Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years Blended Canadian Whisky

Crown Royal
Crown Royal

It’s called Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years Blended Canadian Whisky, and (as the name suggests) it’s a blend of whiskies hand-picked by Crown Royal’s master blenders. Each was matured for a minimum of twelve years.

The result is a complex, sippable whisky filled with notes of dried fruits, toasted vanilla beans, cinnamon candy, and baking spices. It all ends with a warming, lingering, spicy finish that leaves you craving more. It’s nuanced and bold enough to be enjoyed neat or on the rocks.

“Crown Royal Reserve Aged 12 Years stays true to the tradition of the original Crown Royal Reserve offering while elevating the flavor profile with more pronounced fruity notes,” said Mark Balkenende, Master Blender at Crown Royal, in a press release. “This expression enhances what makes Reserve unique within the Crown Royal portfolio, now featuring the exciting addition of an age statement that provides a more elevated experience for our consumers.”

Where can I buy it?

Pouring a glass of whiskey
wiratgasem / Getty Images

This 80-proof sipping whisky will be available at selected retailers throughout the US beginning this month for a suggested retail price of $49.99. If you’re a fan of blended Canadian whiskies, you’ll want to pick up a bottle of this memorable expression.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
