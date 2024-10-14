Royal Toger is releasing two new, unique single malts

 Skip to main content
Indian whisky brand Royal Tiger is releasing two new single malt whiskies

If you’re not up on global whisky, you might not realize that more than a few exceptional, award-winning whiskies are coming out of India. We’re talking about Rampur, Amrut, and Paul John. Another brand to keep an eye on is Royal Tiger. Mainly because the Goa, India-based distillery just launched two new expressions.

The two expressions are called Royal Tiger Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt and Royal Tiger Maharaja Single Malt, and they’ve already begun to rack up awards, including Double Gold at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

Royal Tiger’s whiskies are made using local grains at the foothills of the Himalayan Mountain range. The water comes from a natural spring on master distiller Craig Henriques family estate.

The expressions

Sherry Cask Single Malt

This complex, nuanced single malt whisky is matured in three different barrels: a traditional oak barrel, a charred American oak barrel, and sherry casks imported from Spain. The result is a sublime whisky with flavors like toffee, vanilla beans, dried fruits, and sherry sweetness.

Maharaja Single Malt

One of the oldest Indian-made whiskies available today, Maharaja Single Malt, was matured for ten years in oak barrels before being finished in charred American oak barrels. This created a memorable sipping whisky with notes of dark chocolate, vanilla beans, cardamom, coffee, and a light tropical fruit flavor.

Where can I buy it?

Currently, these small-batch whiskies are limited to 1,500 bottles each and are only available in New Jersey and Michigan. The Sherry Cask Single Malt has a suggested retail price of $70, and the Maharaja Single Malt has a suggested retail price of $90.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
