Código 1530 is launching a one-of-a-kind añejo tequila with George Strait

By
Código 1530
George Strait is one of the most well-known country musicians of all time. He’s sold more than 120-million records in his five decades of making music and is known for hits like “Amarillo by Morning”, “Run”, and “The Chair”. To celebrate his latest album, the iconic musician is collaborating with Código 1530 to launch a one-of-a-kind, limited-edition tequila.

Código 1530 “Cowboys and Dreamers” Special Edition Añejo

Tequila glass
istock/AlexPro9500

The worlds of tequila and music are coming together for this exciting new tequila release. It’s called Código 1530 “Cowboys and Dreamers” Special Edition Añejo and it’s a reference to the name of George Strait’s newest album which was released in September of 2024.

This special edition añejo tequila was matured for two years in Napa Valley-sourced French white oak barrels that previously held Cabernet wine at the brand’s private distillery in Amatitán, Jalisco, Mexico.

The result is a sublime, memorable 80-proof tequila without any added sugars, flavors, colors, adjuncts, or chemicals. According to the brand, this tequila is loaded with flavors like caramelized sugar, fresh figs, honey, toasted vanilla beans, and earthy spices. This isn’t your average celebrity-driven spirit. It’s nuanced, multi-layered, and deserves to be sipped neat on a cool evening. Perhaps while listening to George Strait’s new album?

Where can I buy it?

Tequila
istock/bhofack2

Sadly, like with many limited-edition expressions, you can’t stroll into your local liquor store to grab a bottle of this noteworthy tequila. This soon-to-be sought-after collector’s edition is currently available for purchase on ReserveBar for the suggested retail price of $120 for a 750ml bottle.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
