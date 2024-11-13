Flavors of cinnamon, pumpkin, and pear play well with tequila

When you think about fall drinks, you mind probably goes straight to whiskey. After all, as the days get shorter and the nights get colder, whiskey is the naturally warming spirit that many of us gravitate towards. But while there are plenty of great whiskey cocktails for fall out there, you needn’t limit yourself to just this spirit to get into a seasonal mood. Tequila can also be mixed into tasty and cozy seasonal drinks, as these recipes from Tequila Corralejo show.

Cinn-ful Cosmo

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tequila Corralejo Silver

0.5 oz. Magdala Orange Liqueur

0.5 oz. Monin Cinnamon Syrup

0.5 oz. Lime Juice

2 oz. Owen’s Sparkling Cranberry

Method:

Shake over ice. Top off with sparkling cranberry. Roll, then strain into a martini glass. Garnish with an orange twist and ½ a ground cinnamon rim.

Fall for Agave

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila Corralejo Reposado

0.75 oz. Reàl Pumpkin Puree

3 oz. Pineapple Juice

2 dashes Angostura Bitters

Method:

Shake over ice. Strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice. Garnish with whipped cream and a cinnamon stick.

Pear Digs the Fig

Ingredients:

1.5 oz. Tequila Corralejo Añejo

0.5 oz. Pear Brandy

0.5 oz. Simple Syrup

1 tbs. Fig Jam

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Method:

Shake over ice. Strain into a lowball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a dehydrated pear and a Luxardo Cherry.

Hazy Shade of Fall

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tequila Corralejo Extra Añejo

0.5 oz. Dark Crème de Cacao

0.5 oz. Reàl Hazelnut Syrup

2 dashes Ground Nutmeg

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Method:

Stir over ice. Strain into a lowball glass over a large ice cube. Garnish with a Luxardo cherry.