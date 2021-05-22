9 Coconut Cocktails to Usher In Summer

There’s hardly an ingredient more capable of offering instant tropicality than coconut. It can send a deftly made cocktail on a warm jet stream headed somewhere breezy and much closer to the equator.

Even the fruit’s lifestyle is enviable, shaded by palm fronds in some warm locale, often close to a beach. The most intrepid drinkers source them whole, draining the fresh juice or using the spherical nut as a vessel. But we are in summer mode, so let’s keep things easy breezy.

The beauty of coconut is its many forms and how they all do so well in a cocktail. Simple coconut water is a great option. You can use coconut-flavored sodas, liqueurs, and spirits or even make your own house coconut cream for mixing. Even better, you can infuse your own spirits and create refreshing twists on classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned.

In terms of cocktails, check out nine fantastic coconut-driven recipes below along with a quick tutorial from Death & Co. on infusing scotch. We’ve got everything from a Puerto Rican classic (Coquito) to a Blue Hawaiian. Go nuts!

Piña Colada

(Created by Death & Co.)

1 oz Smith & Cross Rum

.5 oz El Dorado 151 Rum

.5 oz El Dorado 3-Year Rum

3 dashes Kalani Ron de Coco coconut liqueur

1 oz pineapple juice

.5 oz lime juice

.75 oz Coco Lopez

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Method: Short shake all ingredients with 3 ice cubes, then strain into a coconut mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish with a mint bouquet and serve with a straw.

A Passion for Tequila

(Created by Yolanda Baez, NYC)

1.5 oz Tequila Don Julio Blanco

.75 oz fresh lime juice

1 oz fresh passionfruit juice

.75 oz agave nectar

coconut water to top

Method: Combine tequila, fresh lime juice, fresh passionfruit juice, and agave nectar into cocktail shaker over ice. Shake well and strain contents into a Collins glass over fresh ice and top with coconut water. Garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel.

Cilantrita

2 oz 1800 Coconut

1 oz lemon

.75 oz ginger syrup (or 2 slices of ginger muddled in simple syrup)

Small handful of cilantro

Method: Shake all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and strain into a glass. Garnish with a sprig of cilantro.

Coco Horchata Colada

1.5 oz DeLeón Reposado Tequila

1 oz coconut cream

2 oz horchata

.5 oz fresh lime juice

.5 oz pineapple syrup

3 dashes Mexican molé bitters

Method: Add all ingredients into a shaker with ice and shake vigorously. Strain into an ice-filled margarita glass. Garnish with pineapple slice and leaves, cinnamon stick, and dried lime.

Coquito

1 can condensed milk

1 can evaporated milk

1 can cream of coconut (Coco López suggested)

.5 cup white rum (preferably Don Q or Bacardí)

.5 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon (add more to taste)

Method: In a blender, add evaporated milk, cream of coconut, sweetened condensed milk, rum, vanilla extract, and cinnamon. Blend on high for 1 to 2 minutes until mixture is well combined. Transfer mixture into glass bottle and chill in the refrigerator until cold. To serve, pour coquito into small serving glasses (almost like a shot portion) and garnish with ground cinnamon or a cinnamon stick.

Blue Hawaiian

1.5 oz white rum

3 oz of pineapple juice

1 oz of 7UP or Sprite

.5 oz of Blue Curacao

Chunk of pineapple for garnish

.5 cup ice

Method: Fill a tall glass with ice. Add your rum to the glass. Add the pineapple and 7UP to fill the glass. Measure out .5 oz of Blue Curacao and float the blue liqueur on top. Garnish with the pineapple chunk.

Brancolada

(Created by Jeremy Oertel, Donna, NYC)

1 oz Appleton V/X Rum

1 oz Branca Menta

1.5 oz pineapple juice

.25 oz fresh orange juice

.75 oz coconut cream*

*Coconut cream: Combine 3 parts Coco Lopez with 1 part coconut milk.

Method: Combine all ingredients in cocktail shaker with a few ice cubes. Shake until chilled and strain over crushed ice in a glass. Garnish with mint sprig and orange wedge.

Yolanda

1.5 oz blanc vermouth

.75 oz coconut gin (preferably Bimini)

.75 oz pisco

1 barspoon rose and apple infused Pineaus de Charentes

1 drop absinthe

Method: Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass, add ice, and stir until chilled. Strain into a chilled glass and garnish with a lemon twist.

Citrus and Coconut

2.5 oz coconut vodka

1 teaspoon lime juice

1 teaspoons lemon juice

4 oz coconut water

Method: Combine all ingredients except coconut water in shaker and shake well. Pour into Collins glass and top with coconut water. Garnish with lemon or lime slices.

Coconut Green Tea-Infused Famous Grouse Scotch

Method: In a container, combine 6 heaping teaspoons of loose T Salon Green Tea with Coconut and one 750ml bottle of Famous Grouse Scotch and stir well. Let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes, sitting occasionally. Strain through a cheesecloth-lined sleeve.

