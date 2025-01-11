Designer brand Coach opens first-ever coffee shop in NJ

Luxury designer Coach, which offers men’s fragrances, bags, and accessories, has opened its first-ever coffee shop, The Coach Coffee Shop. The coffee shop is located within Jersey Shore Premium Outlets in Tinton Falls, NJ. It is inspired by Coach’s vision of expressive luxury and its goal to connect with consumers through experience beyond products. The coffee shop hopes visitors will enjoy coffee while immersing themselves in the “Coach” lifestyle.

Coach’s new coffee shop features a modern, minimalist appearance that differs from a traditional coffee shop atmosphere. The cafe, which first opened its doors just a few weeks ago, is situated directly next to the Coach outlet store. After shopping, consumers can quickly move to the attached coffee shop to take a break from their shopping adventures. In addition to a menu full of coffee drinks, the shop sells specialty coffee shop merchandise. The menu also features “Lil Miss Jo’s Treats” to pair with your coffee order, which includes savory food options like a ham and cheese croissant or sweet options like sugar or chocolate chip cookies. The menu also includes several specialty soft-serve ice cream flavors, a unique twist that sets it apart from other coffee shops in the area.

The coffee shop’s location in Tinton Falls is just off the Garden State Parkway, offering quick access to shoppers from New York and New Jersey. While the NJ location marks the first of the brand’s coffee shops, a spokesperson noted that more Coach coffee shops will open throughout the U.S. in 2025.