Cincoro Tequila and AC Milan are launching a special bottle to celebrate the club’s 125th birthday

Cincoro Tequila is partnering with AC Milan to release a special edition expression

By
Cincoro
Cincoro Tequila Launches Limited-Edition Bottle with AC Milan for their 125th Anniversary. Cincoro

If you’re a soccer (or football for the rest of the world) fan, you’ve at least heard of the renowned club AC Milan. The Italian football club recently celebrated its 125th birthday. To commemorate this date, it didn’t simply hand out a few slices of overly sweet cake. It collaborated with tequila brand Cincoro to launch a special edition bottle.

Cincoro Añejo x AC Milan

Cincoro
Cincoro Tequila X AC Milan Limited-Edition Bottle launched at the AC Milan Flagship Store. Cincoro

The popular football club is releasing a special expression called Cincoro Añejo x AC Milan to celebrate this anniversary. Only 125 bottles of this extremely limited-edition añejo tequila will be available to rabid soccer (and tequila) fans.

The bottle is adorned with the well-known black and red AC Milan logo design. Every bottle is numbered to create the perfect collectible. The tequila inside the bottle is a limited batch of Cincoro’s award-winning Añejo Tequila, which has been matured for at least twenty months.

“Collaborating with AC Milan to create this limited-edition bottle is a true celebration of greatness, craftsmanship, and history. With only 125 bottles designed in their signature red and black, we’re honoring the team’s incredible legacy, 125 years of excellence and passion that have defined AC Milan on and off the pitch,” Emilia Fazzalari, Cincoro Tequila Co-founder and Executive Chairperson, said.

“This exclusive release allows us to offer both AC Milan fans and premium spirits connoisseurs a unique experience, blending AC Milan’s winning spirit with the rich and delicious taste of Cincoro Tequila.”

Where can I buy it?

Tequila glass
istock/AlexPro9500

The Cincoro Añejo x AC Milan collaboration is available only at the AC Milan Flagship store and can be pre-ordered on the AC Milan online store for €295 for a 700ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
