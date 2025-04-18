 Skip to main content
Celebrate Easter the old fashioned way with these classic cocktails

BACARDÍ
When you’re preparing your Easter cocktails, you might be looking for a drink that’s pastel colored or one that’s chocolatey and sweet. Or you might just be looking for some classic recipes which are refreshing, spring-like, and use great ingredients. If you’re in this latter camp then we have a selection of easy to make yet still delicious recipes using rum, bourbon, or liqueurs, each of which is an ideal accompaniment for your Easter brunch.

BACARDÍ Blueberry Lime Mojito

Ingredients:

  • 1 1/2 oz BACARDÍ Lime Flavored rum
  • 4 oz BACARDÍ Lime & Soda Real Rum Cocktail
  • 10 blueberries
  • 6 mint leaves

Method:

Muddle blueberries in a high glass then add the mind and gently press to release the oil. Add crushed ice and BACARDÍ Lime Flavored rum, and stir to incorporate. Top with BACARDÍ Lime Soda Real Rum Cocktail and more crushed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and a mint sprig

Angel’s Decree

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz ANGEL’S ENVY Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels
  • 1/2 oz Ruby Port
  • 3 dashes Angostura® bitters
  • 2 oz Fever Tree® ginger ale

Method:

Combine first three ingredients into a chilled highball glass. Top with sparkling water and ginger ale. Fill with ice and lightly stir.

St-Germain Hugo Spritz

Ingredients   

  • 1 1/2 oz St-Germain elderflower liqueur  
  • 2 oz Martini prosecco  
  • 2 oz Soda water   
  • 8-10 Mint Leaves 
  • Mint sprig & Lime wedge for garnish     

Method:

Add ice into a wine glass. Pour St-Germain and add approximately eight mint leaves. Top with Sparkling wine and soda water. Stir the drink to combine all the ingredients. Garnish with a mint sprig and lime wedge 

