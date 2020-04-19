It’s a special day tomorrow for many in a certain amount of states around the country. 4/20, the day that celebrates cannabis culture. And even if you are already planning to smoke it, vape it, or taking it in in some way, may we suggest cooking it into a meal as well? Now, we’re not talking cookies or brownies — though those are amazing, too — we’re talking about a staple on tables across the country, macaroni and cheese.

Not only do you have two of the best food groups — carbs and cheese — but you can customize the dish to fit the rest of the meal. You can easily go from a multi-cheese mac to a barbecue chicken mac and cheese to almost literally anything else (as long as you have the ingredients you want). The sky is the limit with mac and cheese … or in this case, the sea is the limit!

One of our favorite additions to mac and cheese is the king of the crustaceans, lobster. Soft, buttery lobster meat coated in melted cheese? How is that not the idea of side dish perfection? (Trick question, because it is side dish perfection.)

While it may be perfection, we realized something recently. It can be made even better. How? Cannabis, of course. A delicious meal that also relaxes us? Sign us up yesterday.

This recipe for cannabis-infused lobster mac and cheese comes to us from Joline Rivera, founder and creator of the magazine, Kitchen Toke, which is the definitive source for cooking with cannabis for health and wellness (we’re all for the idea that cheese and carbs promote wellness). Specifically, the recipe comes from the Winter 2018 issue, which features a slew of holiday-themed, cannabis-infused dishes.

We know it isn’t the holidays anymore, but even though they have come and gone, this dish is perfect for another upcoming holiday, 4/20 (also known as National Pot Smokers Day). If you’re looking to infuse every part of your day with some green, then this lobster mac and cheese is the perfect way to make a delicious, relaxing dinner.

Cannabis Lobster Mac and Cheese

(Makes 8 to 10 servings, each about 8 mg THC)

Ingredients:

2 lobsters, about 1.5 pounds each

1 lb gouda, grated

.5 lb cheddar, grated

.75 lb cavatappi pasta

25 cup whole milk ricotta cheese

2 cups whole milk

1 cup heavy cream

1 tbsp cannabutter, melted

1 tbsp Dijon

1 pinch cayenne pepper

Kosher salt and pepper, as needed

Method:

Plunge lobsters into boiling water for 2 minutes until they stop moving. Remove with tongs. Separate tail and claws from the body. Cook claws for 4 minutes more and tails 6 minutes more. Transfer to ice bath to cool. Remove meat over a small bowl to reserve juices; chop into bite-sized chunks. Set aside. Bring pot of salted water to boil, add pasta and par cook, about 4 minutes. Drain. Puree ricotta, add milk, cream, cannabutter, mustard, and cayenne. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper. Transfer mixture to a large bowl and add grated cheeses and pasta. Transfer to a greased 9 x 13 casserole dish, cover with foil, and bake in a preheated 375 degrees Fahrenheit for 20 minutes. Uncover, stir in lobster meat and juices, and continue baking 20 to 25 more minutes.

