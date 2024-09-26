 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Busch drops Camo C.U.P. in time for hunting season

Busch Light releases Camo C.U.P.

By
Busch Light Camo C.U.P.
Busch Light / Busch Light

With hunting season just around the corner, Busch Light is playing the part. The macro brewer has released the Camo C.U.P. (can utility piece), following the trending big cup movement. The special vessel also celebrates the 18th anniversary of the Busch Light camo can.

The special edition canisters come in three different themes — deer, duck, or turkey — and are outfitted with tactical gear like game calls and rope. Engineered to look like a tumbler, these 40-ounce insulating vessels are dressed up in camouflage, allowing to blend into the great outdoors.

Busch Light Camo C.U.P. and cans.
Busch Light / Busch Light

Busch Light first dropped the camo can back in 2006, much to the delight of thirsty hunters all over the U.S. Since, the company has partnered with organizations that look after the many wild areas hunters rely on. This year, Busch Light has teamed up with Ducks Unlimited for the fourth year and will donate $45,000 to the non-profit and its wetlands conservation efforts.

Recommended Videos

A tongue-in-cheek move, the release of these cups points some fun at America’s current obsession with oversized ups (although SNL beat them to it). Busch Light’s versions come with a host of bells and whistles, all befitting of the hunting theme. The deer vessel comes with a faux antler, rope, monocular, and trail cam. The turkey edition features a carabiner, compass, turkey call, and tape measure.

Related

We can’t guarantee that a C.U.P. will make you a better shot, but it will chill your beer and outfit you with a bit more gear to enjoy nature. If you want one, though, you can’t just add it to your online cart — before October 15, follow @BuschBeer on Instagram, X, or Facebook, and enter for a chance to win one by commentingwith#BuschcamoCUP & #Sweepstakes on select posts.

Like beer? Check out our features on the best cheap beer money can buy and the best lager beers, for a crisp and light sipper.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
The 30 best spring cocktails to cheers the season with
Spring is here, which means you survived winter and have earned a drink: Here are the best cocktails to try
Two glasses of grapefruit cocktail with grapefruit slices and rosemary garnish on a table

Spring has sprung, bringing much-needed energy to just about everything. That includes cocktails mixed up with new seasonal ingredients made to toast the longer, milder days ahead. Whether you like a Hibiscus Tequila Sparkler or something bourbon-based, we've got you covered with spring cocktails.

Hibernation season is behind us, so trade in those hot cocktails and heady pours of Scotch for some breezier drinks with a little more finesse. You can enjoy one somewhere in between spring cleaning and planting your garden. And if the cards are right, you may even be able to enjoy that drink al fresco, as the sun sets at a much more reasonable hour.

Read more
The 9 best whiskey quotes of all time
Enjoy these quotes, and remember where they came from when you use them
Errol Flynn

OK, so talking about whiskey is almost never going to be as fun as actually drinking whiskey, but it can still be an enjoyable time. Take a moment to think about it. You're sitting around a fire with your best friends, a few fingers of a fine single malt whisky (and a few more already in your stomach), so why wouldn't you want to wax poetic about the source of your current joy?

Maybe you're not sitting around a campfire with friends holding your favorite camping flask, or maybe you're feeling morbid and want to plan your gravestone prematurely. You want the world to know that, even in death, you really freaking love whiskey. Perhaps you need a new quote for your dating app profile. We’ve got you covered. Below, you’ll find whiskey quotes from a variety of celebrities across time, from writers to actors to professional athletes, that all discuss this amazing spirit. We love these quotes, and frankly, we think you will, too.

Read more
The best Christmas beers to drink this holiday season
'Tis the season to eat, drink beer, and be merry
Thanksgiving dinner table at home.

Whether you’re ready for it or not, the holidays have arrived like a candy-cane-shaped, eggnog-fueled train riding on a gingerbread track. This means there will be parties, get-togethers, presents, and more heavy, indulgent meals than anyone could be ready for. Luckily, beer is here to save the holidays.

There are countless Christmas and holiday-themed beers on the market and each one is perfectly suited to be paired with the 800th viewing of "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" or an evening spent frosting sugar cookies shaped like Christmas trees. Keep scrolling to see some of our favorites.

Read more