Busch Light releases Camo C.U.P.

With hunting season just around the corner, Busch Light is playing the part. The macro brewer has released the Camo C.U.P. (can utility piece), following the trending big cup movement. The special vessel also celebrates the 18th anniversary of the Busch Light camo can.

The special edition canisters come in three different themes — deer, duck, or turkey — and are outfitted with tactical gear like game calls and rope. Engineered to look like a tumbler, these 40-ounce insulating vessels are dressed up in camouflage, allowing to blend into the great outdoors.

Busch Light first dropped the camo can back in 2006, much to the delight of thirsty hunters all over the U.S. Since, the company has partnered with organizations that look after the many wild areas hunters rely on. This year, Busch Light has teamed up with Ducks Unlimited for the fourth year and will donate $45,000 to the non-profit and its wetlands conservation efforts.

A tongue-in-cheek move, the release of these cups points some fun at America’s current obsession with oversized ups (although SNL beat them to it). Busch Light’s versions come with a host of bells and whistles, all befitting of the hunting theme. The deer vessel comes with a faux antler, rope, monocular, and trail cam. The turkey edition features a carabiner, compass, turkey call, and tape measure.

We can’t guarantee that a C.U.P. will make you a better shot, but it will chill your beer and outfit you with a bit more gear to enjoy nature. If you want one, though, you can’t just add it to your online cart — before October 15, follow @BuschBeer on Instagram, X, or Facebook, and enter for a chance to win one by commentingwith#BuschcamoCUP & #Sweepstakes on select posts.

