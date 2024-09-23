These gift boxes will make holiday shopping a breeze

It’s never too early to start thinking about finding the perfect gift for the holidays for every coffee lover in your life. Family-owned and operated Bones Coffee Company makes it easy to gear up for the holiday season with their recent release of limited edition collectors boxes that feature exciting seasonal coffee flavors. Plus, their newest coffee sample packs offer the opportunity to try multiple themed flavors.

Inspired by one of the most classic holiday movies, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”– Bones Coffee Company has released a limited edition collector’s box, featuring five unique coffee flavors. Each flavor is themed based on the movie and is available in either whole bean or ground coffee form. Flavors in this themed box include:

Frog’s Breath (Chocolate Mole): A cunning mix of coffee, chocolate, and spice with a balanced, spicy finish.

Mudslide Boogie (Mudslide Cocktail Flavor): Rich chocolate mingles with the decadent flavors of coffee liqueur, vodka, and Irish cream.

The Pumpkin King (Pumpkin, Pecan & Praline): Creamy pumpkin, nutty pecan, and sweet praline in a smooth medium roast.

Ruff Weather (Oatmeal Cream Pie): Sweet oatmeal cookies with rich buttercream filling, swirled into a smooth, bold arabica coffee.

Santa Jack (Cranberry Crème Brulee): Festive cranberry sweetness meets decadent crème brûlée in a smooth arabica coffee.

Other giftable coffee packs

In addition to the Nightmare Before Christmas pack, Bones Coffee Company has also launched other gift sets that suit the needs of every coffee drinker you know. For example, their Wild Side Sample Pack features indulgent dessert coffee flavors such as Maple Bacon, Bananas Foster, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Know someone who loves to travel? The World Tour Sample Pack is the perfect gift for every world traveler on your list. This gift box contains the finest single-origin coffees from across the globe. A few featured coffee varieties include coffee from Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Ethiopia.