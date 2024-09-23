 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Bones Coffee Company releases limited edition collectors boxes and flavors, just in time for the holidays

These gift boxes will make holiday shopping a breeze

By
bones coffee company gift boxes saltysiren12oz resized 82498bf1 267a 49c2 988d 061a89a33ab1 copy
Bones Coffee Company / Bones Coffee Company

It’s never too early to start thinking about finding the perfect gift for the holidays for every coffee lover in your life. Family-owned and operated Bones Coffee Company makes it easy to gear up for the holiday season with their recent release of limited edition collectors boxes that feature exciting seasonal coffee flavors. Plus, their newest coffee sample packs offer the opportunity to try multiple themed flavors.

Inspired by one of the most classic holiday movies, Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”– Bones Coffee Company has released a limited edition collector’s box, featuring five unique coffee flavors. Each flavor is themed based on the movie and is available in either whole bean or ground coffee form. Flavors in this themed box include:

  • Frog’s Breath (Chocolate Mole): A cunning mix of coffee, chocolate, and spice with a balanced, spicy finish.
  • Mudslide Boogie (Mudslide Cocktail Flavor): Rich chocolate mingles with the decadent flavors of coffee liqueur, vodka, and Irish cream.
  • The Pumpkin King (Pumpkin, Pecan & Praline): Creamy pumpkin, nutty pecan, and sweet praline in a smooth medium roast.
  • Ruff Weather (Oatmeal Cream Pie): Sweet oatmeal cookies with rich buttercream filling, swirled into a smooth, bold arabica coffee.
  • Santa Jack (Cranberry Crème Brulee): Festive cranberry sweetness meets decadent crème brûlée in a smooth arabica coffee.
Recommended Videos

Other giftable coffee packs

Bones Coffee Company
Bones Coffee Company / Bones Coffee Company

In addition to the Nightmare Before Christmas pack, Bones Coffee Company has also launched other gift sets that suit the needs of every coffee drinker you know. For example, their Wild Side Sample Pack features indulgent dessert coffee flavors such as Maple Bacon, Bananas Foster, and Strawberry Cheesecake.

Related

Know someone who loves to travel? The World Tour Sample Pack is the perfect gift for every world traveler on your list. This gift box contains the finest single-origin coffees from across the globe. A few featured coffee varieties include coffee from Costa Rica, Guatemala, and Ethiopia.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
Two iconic coffee cocktails for Hispanic Heritage Month
Tequila brand Cazadores and coffee brand Café Bustelo offer two cocktails combining their flavors
hispanic heritage month coffee cocktails unnamed 6 2

With Hispanic Heritage Month underway, two iconic Hispanic brands are teaming up to celebrate with a pair of delicious cocktails. Mexican tequila brand Cazadores and Cuban-style coffee brand Café Bustelo have come up with two recipes bringing together the flavors of agave and coffee to show how these two bold flavors can complement each other.

"After the successful launch last year of our first tequila-based coffee liqueur, Cazadores Café, we saw how cocktail lovers gravitated towards the perfectly smooth pairing of coffee and tequila," said Jay Needham, Tequila Cazadores Brand Director. "Now, just in time for National Coffee Day, we're excited to partner with one of the most popular coffee brands -- Café Bustelo -- to celebrate both cafecito and cocktail culture with fan favorites like the Espresso Martini, one of the most popular cocktails in the country, and the trendy Carajillo."

Read more
This cocktail brings the flavors of pumpkin pie to your glass
Love it or hate it, pumpkin pie season is upon us
pumpkin pie cocktail bushwacker png

Golden leaves, crisp mornings, and days which suddenly seem so much shorter than they were a month ago: Fall is here in full. And that means the yearly arrival of pumpkin spice everything as everyone shifts into cozy fall moods and gets out their warm sweaters from storage.

Though pumpkin pie flavors tend to lean very sweet, that doesn't mean they can't be used in cocktails. You'll find a range of pumpkin spice cocktails which embrace the dessert drink vibe, and below we have another option to add to the roster. From rum cream brand Bushwacker comes this pumpkin pie cocktail recipe, bringing together flavors of pumpkin, vanilla, and maple syrup to create a sweet treat of a drink that will keep you warm as the cold evenings arrive.

Read more
Gorgonzola vs. blue cheese: Similar, yet different flavor profiles
You may love them both, but do you know how they differ?
Blue cheese

 

 

Read more