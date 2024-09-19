Which city should you visit for a great cup of coffee?

Cities throughout the United States are full of endless coffee shops worth exploring during your travel, from local coffee shops to Starbucks Reserve locations. New research has emerged via WalletHub, which sought to determine which American cities are best for coffee lovers to either live in or visit.

WalletHub’s research dug deep, using factors such as the price of coffee, the number of drinkers in each city, and the best highly ranked coffee shops to create a top-ten list to guide visitors. 100 of the country’s largest cities were evaluated, narrowing down the list to just 10 of the best cities.

Ranked #1 on the “Best Coffee Cities in America” list is Portland, Oregon, which earned this position thanks to the plethora of high-rated and affordable coffee shops across the city. The study found that residents living in Portland spend about $170 per year on coffee. Ranked #2 behind Portland for best coffee cities in the U.S. was San Franciso, California, a city that holds the highest percentage of U.S. households with a home espresso or cappuccino maker. Due to differences in lifestyle and costs of living, residents in San Francisco were found to spend on average, $280 on coffee per year — the second-most of any city in the U.S.

Other top-rated cities for coffee

Right behind San Fransisco in #2 was Seattle, Washington, in place #3, followed by Honolulu, Hawaii, in #4. See the full top 10 list of best coffee cities in America below: