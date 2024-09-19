 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Ranked: These are the top 10 cities for coffee lovers in the U.S.

Which city should you visit for a great cup of coffee?

By
Coffee with milk froth
Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels

Cities throughout the United States are full of endless coffee shops worth exploring during your travel, from local coffee shops to Starbucks Reserve locations. New research has emerged via WalletHub, which sought to determine which American cities are best for coffee lovers to either live in or visit.

WalletHub’s research dug deep, using factors such as the price of coffee, the number of drinkers in each city, and the best highly ranked coffee shops to create a top-ten list to guide visitors. 100 of the country’s largest cities were evaluated, narrowing down the list to just 10 of the best cities.

Recommended Videos

Ranked #1 on the “Best Coffee Cities in America” list is Portland, Oregon, which earned this position thanks to the plethora of high-rated and affordable coffee shops across the city. The study found that residents living in Portland spend about $170 per year on coffee. Ranked #2 behind Portland for best coffee cities in the U.S. was San Franciso, California, a city that holds the highest percentage of U.S. households with a home espresso or cappuccino maker. Due to differences in lifestyle and costs of living, residents in San Francisco were found to spend on average, $280 on coffee per year — the second-most of any city in the U.S.

Related

Other top-rated cities for coffee

man holding cup of coffee
Nathan Dumlao/Unsplash / Unsplash

Right behind San Fransisco in #2 was Seattle, Washington, in place #3, followed by Honolulu, Hawaii, in #4. See the full top 10 list of best coffee cities in America below:

  1. Portland, Oregon
  2. San Francisco, California
  3. Seattle, Washington
  4. Honolulu, Hawaii
  5. Orlando, Florida
  6. Tampa, Florida
  7. Long Beach, California
  8. New Orleans, Louisiana
  9. Austin, Texas
  10. Miami, Florida

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is a freelance writer with a special focus on health, fitness, lifestyle, food, and nutrition topics. She holds a B.S…
The best small cities in America for beer lovers to visit
Fina out which off the beaten track locations have the best beer culture
small cities beer lovers asheville north carolina c getty images hometogo

Making a pilgrimage to your favorite brewery is a time-honored adventure for beer lovers, as is hunting around your local area for smaller breweries that you might not hear of otherwise. But with the explosion of craft brewing over the last decade, there are more breweries than ever to check out -- including some outside the major areas which you might not think to explore.

A new report aims to capture the best places for beer lovers to visit that are off the beaten track. The research, by vacation rental company HomeToGo, looked at search data and beer industry data to select "beer cities," then whittled those down to smaller locations with a population of less than 700,000 but at least five breweries. Ranking the locations was done by considering not only how many breweries were in the area, but also the cost of beer and the cost of vacation rental.

Read more
What is decaf coffee (and is there any point to it)?
Is decaf coffee worth it?
Man sitting at table drinking coffee

 

Beyond its blend of slightly bitter and slightly acidic tastes, coffee is also known as one of the top caffeinated beverages consumed across the world. Caffeine is naturally found in coffee beans, which are then roasted to create the delicious traditional cup of coffee you know and love. Yet, knowing that coffee beans naturally contain caffeine can make you wonder how exactly and why exactly decaf coffee is even a thing. Shouldn't we all just enjoy coffee in its wholesome, unchanged, and delicious state? What is decaf coffee? Let's explore.
What is decaf coffee?

Read more
Make a Honey Deuce cocktail to toast the start of the U.S. Open
Grey Goose vodka, raspberry, lemonade, and honeydew melons make for a fruity sipper
us open honey deuce cocktail 2438 03d 240716 greygoose tiafoe 0607 1x1 srgb 1

The sports world is gearing up for another big event as the stars of the tennis world converge on New York, as the U.S. Open is set to begin next week. To celebrate, renowned vodka brand Grey Goose is teaming up with tennis star Frances Tiafoe and is launching a signature cocktail in honor of the event.

Grey Goose is known for its partnerships with celebrities, and Tiafoe is known for his fun style and sartorial elegance both on and off the court, so it makes for a natural partnership. "For me, style has always been another way to bring an upbeat energy to the court and have fun with it," said Tiafoe. "Grey Goose is all about bringing that same energy to the U.S. Open, and any fan of the tournament knows how iconic the Honey Deuce is. We had so much fun making this campaign and I'm excited to celebrate this U.S. Open season with Grey Goose."

Read more