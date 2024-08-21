 Skip to main content
Beyoncé launches her own whiskey, created by Bill Lumsden

Bringing together the texture of her beloved Japanese whiskies with the flavors of American rye

beyonce launches sirdavis moet hennessy sir davis
SirDavis SirDavis

Japanese whiskey enthusiast Beyoncé is getting into the whiskey game herself, launching a new brand SirDavis along with Moët Hennessy. Named after the megastar’s great-grandfather, who created moonshine in the South during Prohibition, the blend is designed to reflect Beyoncé’s personal tastes and her ideal whiskey.

“I’ve always been drawn to the power and confidence I feel when drinking quality whisky and wanted to invite more people to experience that feeling,” she said. “When I discovered that my great-grandfather had been a moonshine man, it felt like my love for whisky was fated. SirDavis is a way for me to pay homage to him, uniting us through a new shared legacy. In partnering with Moët Hennessy, we have crafted a delicious American whisky that respects tradition but also empowers people to experience something new and unique in the category. You can taste it better than I could ever tell you — welcome, SirDavis.”

The whiskey creation was led by famed Master Distiller Bill Lumsden, known for his work with Glenmorangie and Ardbeg, who chose a mash bill of 51% rye and 49% malted barley. He aimed to bring together the texture of Japanese and Scotch whiskies with the flavors of American rye.

“With SirDavis, we looked to challenge the category norms and offer something new in the space,” said Lumsden. “The distinctive grain selection and unusual secondary maturation in sherry casks helped us achieve a signature profile completely unique to SirDavis, one of bold sophistication.”

The whiskey is finished and bottled in Beyoncé’s home state of Texas, and will be available from next month at U.S. retail stores and a handful of international locations. It is available for pre-order now.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
