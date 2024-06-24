 Skip to main content
This nature-inspired whisky is literally a work of art

Glenmorangie Dr Bill Lumsden x Azuma Makoto 23 Years Old

Many of us spirits enthusiasts would argue that drinks can be art, but a new release from beloved Scottish whisky brand Glenmorangie takes this idea to the next level. The new 23-year-old whisky is inspired by the work of Japanese artist Azuma Makoto and his stunning floral sculptures, one of which is featured on the bottle of the special limited edition release.

The single highland malt is inspired by the Japanese concept of “shinra bansho,” which refers to all things in nature. Or, as the brand puts it, “the ground, the sky, and everything in between.”

“Our collaboration with Azuma Makoto is a delicious celebration of nature’s wonder,” said Bill Lumsden, Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation. “Including our first whisky finished in Chardonnay casks from Burgundy, this 23-year-old single malt encapsulates nature in all its forms, through notes of lemon balsam, poached pears, and cocoa powder layered on the oaky, earthy tones of the forest floor. Azuma-san’s stunning sculpture, featured on the whisky’s packaging, evokes the fragrant scents and elemental depths of this extraordinarily rare whisky — a gift from nature itself.”

The accompanying art piece by Azuma features orchids, roses, and wildflowers as well as elements of moss and tree bark and roots.

Azuma Makoto
Azuma Makoto Glenmorangie

This piece is the inspiration for the gorgeous floral packaging of the Glenmorangie Dr Bill Lumsden x Azuma Makoto 23 Years Old release. The artist has previously collaborated with the brand for an 18-year-old release, but this newer release has been aged for longer, as a blend of single malts aged in Bourbon and Chardonnay white wine casks.  It will surely be a sought-after release, which will retail in selected countries and online for $1,330.

“I was honoured to partner with Dr Bill for this special celebration of shinra bansho,” Azuma said. “My sculpture is a response to my view of Earth’s blessings, my sense of gratitude for nature, and for the flavor of the Highlands, expressed deliciously in Dr Bill’s whisky.”

