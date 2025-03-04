Glengoyne launches the White Oak range of single malt whiskies

Table of Contents Table of Contents Glengoyne White Oak Where can I buy them?

Single malt Scotch whisky distillery Glengoyne is known for high-quality, award-winning expressions. Recently, it announced the launch of not one single malt whisky but a new range of whiskies called White Oak.

Glengoyne White Oak

Glengoyne White Oak will debut with not one but two expressions in its Oak Masters’ Series. The two single malt whiskies are Glengoyne White Oak, a new, permanent addition to the brand’s core range, and the limited-edition White Oak 24-Year-Old.

Known for its sherry-forward single malt style, Glengoyne’s new expressions are completely matured in American-sourced Ex-bourbon and Virgin oak barrels.

Glengoyne White Oak is an award-winning 47.8% ABV whisky that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of oak, citrus, ginger spice, violet, and sponge cake and leads into a palate of crème brûlée, fruit gum sweets, candied lemon, jam tarts, and tinned pineapple.

Glengoyne White Oak 24-Year-Old is a 47.8% limited-release that the brand says begins with a nose of vanilla, toasted oak, lemon curd, honey, plum jam, coconut, spiced apple pastry, and lime zest. The palate is a mix of lemon, key lime pie, honeycomb, tropical notes, star anise, chocolate, and vanilla.

“As part of our new Oak Masters’ Series, we are releasing two exceptional Glengoyne whiskies, fully matured exclusively in American White Oak, including a remarkable limited 24-year-old,” Gordon Dundas, Brand Advocacy Director, said in a press release. ”

“With this new range, we are expanding our core offerings and broadening the taste profile, while staying true to the character that has made Glengoyne celebrated since 1833. Where the traditional range is characterized as sherry-forward, this White Oak range delivers a light and golden flavor profile, with a single malt that is distinctly lighter in natural color. This is an exceptional range for both long-time fans and new whisky enthusiasts.”

Where can I buy them?

Bot expressions are available at Total Wine & More and other retailers throughout the US. Glengoyne White Oak is available at the suggested retail price of $59.99, and Glengoyne White Oak 24-Year-Old is available at the suggested price of $399.99.