A cocktail to toast the Houston Rodeo from Beyoncé’s whisky brand

With the 2025 Houston Rodeo on the cards for next month, rodeo fans are getting ready — and preparing cocktails too. One on-theme suggestion comes from SirDavis, the whisky brand founded by Houston native Beyoncé, which has created an easy to mix drink that’s perfect for enjoying the spectacle.

Combining classic flavors of whisky, lemon juice, and honey, then adding a good splash of ginger beer for length and flavor turns this from something heavily boozy to more of a casual, easy sipper that’s good for a relaxed drink without too high ABV. And if you make the honey syrup in advance, you can whip up one of these drinks or even a batch of them quickly and easily.

Honey syrup is a useful ingredient to have on hand for cocktails like this one as well as classics like a Bee’s Knees. It just requires mixing honey and water in a pan and heating while stirring until the honey is dissolved. Once cooled, you can keep the syrup in a swing-top bottle or other airtight container and it should last for a couple of weeks if kept in the fridge. Mixing with water makes the honey much easier to work with, as it flows more easily and becomes quicker to measure and to pour.

And if you haven’t prepared in advance but you fancy making a drink right now, I have been known to make instant honey syrup the lazy way — by adding small amounts of honey and water to a glass and then blasting it in the microwave. That’s less accurate and potentially more messy than preparing in advance, but it’ll work in a pinch if you need to whip up a round of honey syrup drinks in a hurry.

Texas Buckiin’

Ingredients:

1.5 oz SirDavis American Whisky

.25 oz Lemon Juice

.25 oz Honey Syrup*

4 oz Ginger Beer

Garnish: Lemon wedge

Method:

In a glass, pour SirDavis American Whisky over ice. Add fresh lemon juice and honey syrup, and gently stir to mix ingredients. Top with ginger beer and garnish with a lemon wedge.

*To make honey syrup, add 2 parts honey and 1 part water into a small saucepan over medium heat. Stir until the honey is dissolved. Allow to cool and transfer to an airtight container.