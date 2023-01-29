 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Want a gorgeous, perfectly browned steak? Use water (yes, really)

This counterintuitive method will give you a beautifully browned steak every time

Lindsay Parrill
By

Every once in a while, a new piece of information comes along that goes against everything we’ve been taught, and it’s pretty mind-blowing. It turns out, cursive is useless, Pluto isn’t a planet, and we actually do carry around a calculator with us all the time (sorry, 1990s-era teachers). From time to time, these new truths hit the food world as well, and when they do, it’s pretty exciting.

For as long as we can remember, the key to a good sear on steak has been fat and fast, high heat. Anything else would create a greyish, lackluster piece of meat that was hardly appetizing. But there’s a new trick in town — water. While cooking a steak in water sounds pretty counterintuitive when it comes to proper searing, if done the right way, this technique can create a beautifully browned, perfectly seared, deliciously juicy piece of meat. So, how is this possible, you ask?

Porter House

The science behind this new cooking method is pretty interesting. In cooking, there are two types of browning — caramelization and maillard. Caramelization is what happens when sugars in certain foods are heated past 300 degrees Fahrenheit. When these sugars start to break down, that’s when we get browned, flavorful, sometimes jammy and sweet foods like caramelized onions. Maillard browning occurs when sugars and amino acids break down and reform in proteins like beef, pork, or chicken.

The reason water has traditionally been the enemy of good browning is because water turns to steam, which prevents pan heat from getting hot enough to create a proper sear, and that’s where colorless meat comes from. If you cook your meat fully this way, it will end up searless and grey, which is just gross, any way you slice it.

However, if you add a bit of water to the pan first, and simmer your meat just until that water evaporates, what will happen is that the sugars and amino acids will release from your protein, staying behind once the water has evaporated. Essentially, the water works to pull the flavor and color out of the meat, and leaves it for you to turn into something delicious. To prevent poaching or steaming your protein, only add a few splashes of water. Remember, you’re not trying to cook your meat fully. You’re only giving it enough time to give up some of its extra flavor.

This method also works perfectly for vegetables, and even mushrooms, which are notoriously hard to sear properly. With a little water applied in just the right way, almost everything you make can have a beautifully browned caramelization that’s packed full of flavor.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
How tequila is made, from harvesting agave to aging anejo
how mexican tequila is made img 6319
How to break a fast — the 7 best foods to eat
Bowls of bone broth on a tray
Did you know these popular foods are high in saturated fat?
An array of meats and cheeses.
Experts agree: The salmon cooking tips you need to tap its great benefits
Secret Island Salmon on a plate.
Ramen noodles can be so much more than just a 2 am drunken mistake
instant ramen noodles packet better
New Year’s Eve deserves these pours, some of the best drinks of the year
Grasshopper 2.0 cocktail.
Treat your body: These are the best foods high in collagen
Bowls of bone broth on a tray
The 10 best movie drinking games to play on Netflix
El Tesoro celebrates 85 years with an incredible limited edition tequila
el tesoro limited edition tequila
5 festive mocktails for a sober New Year’s Eve
new years eve mocktail recipes
This perfect winter cocktail is like drinking cake and we love it
how to make a tom and jerry allison griffith vcxk bo97vq unsplash
10 great reasons you should do Dry January this year
Day Drinking
Move over, Mary: Bloody Maria is the best hangover drink there is
bloody maria hangover drink recipe mexican small 2