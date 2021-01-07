The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Smooth versus crunchy is an age-old debate, typically followed by the question “Strawberry or Grape?” No matter how you spread it, everyone has a peanut butter preference, and these days we’ve got more than just texture to choose from. The pantry puree has sprouted far beyond the classic PB&J and now shelves are packed with a wide variety of nut butters and peanut spreads.

There’s a reason why we keep coming back to the nostalgic nut butter of our youth. It’s packed with protein, healthy fats, and fiber, and the creamy goodness goes far beyond the plate. From smoothies to sauces, peanut butter adds a nutrient boost and its signature sweet yet savory flavor wherever it goes.

With so many peanut butter options to pick from, figuring out which jar is right for you can be a sticky situation. To save you from going nuts, we’ve gathered nine best peanut butter picks for the nostalgic, health-conscious, price friendly, and curious sandwich spread connoisseur.

Best Overall: Trader Joe’s Creamy Salted Peanut Butter

Salt and peanuts are a classic combination and thanks to TJ’s they come together perfectly in one jar. With only two ingredients, this peanut butter is the epitome of simply delicious.

Best for Classic Flavor: Skippy Natural Super Chunk Peanut Butter Spread

Skippy has been a long-time contender at the top of the peanut butter pile. This quintessential spread is now offered in a stripped-down formula that’s low on sugar but still high on crunch.

Jif Natural Creamy Peanut Butter

The childhood favorite everyone used to choose has had a major makeover. Jif has reduced its ingredients to just 5 to make a cleaner version of the classic while keeping the nostalgic flavor we all remember.

Best for the Health Conscious: SunButter Natural Sunflower Butter

Members of the peanut allergy community everywhere rejoiced when SunButter was added to the nut butter aisle. This sunflower seed spread is a gluten-free allergy-friendly replacement that some say tastes even better than it’s legume-based sister spread.

More Peanut Butter Brands We Love

PBfit All-Natural Organic Peanut Butter Powder

Powdered peanut butter is a new addition to the game. Similar to a protein powder, it can be added to smoothies, baked goods, or you can add water to make it into a spread. With 87% less fat & about 1/3 of the calories as regular peanut butter, PBfit makes for a powerful alternative.

365 Organic Creamy Peanut Butter

The Whole Foods signature brand is known for making healthy and affordable pantry staples and its peanut butter lives up to those standards. Made with organic ingredients, it’s the perfect go-to option for the waist and wallet-conscious.

Best for the Adventurous: Eliot’s Nut Butters Honey Chipotle Peanut Butter

For those with a more adventurous palette, Eliots take the basic peanut butter to a whole new level. The addition of honey and chipotle peppers make for a flavor combination that is sweet, savory, and surprisingly delicious.

REESE’S Creamy Peanut Butter

It was only a matter of time before the peanut butter king of the candy aisle made its way to the main stage. The brand has taken itss famous blend, removed the chocolate, and bottled it up into a sweet spread. There’s no wrong way to eat a Reese’s and now that includes between two slices of bread.

