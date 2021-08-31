  1. Food & Drink
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 11 Best Pale Ales Money Can Buy

By
Flight of beers.

When it comes to approachable and quality beer, it’s hard to top a pale ale. The genre beckons even casual beer fans, as the style tends to be easygoing and balanced. Consider it the IPA’s toned-down cousin, less hoppy and often a bit less alcoholic.

A bit like a lager, the pale ale is built for the common palate, both refreshing and inviting. You get the impact of hops and grain, but there’s subtlety and well-roundedness overall. For those just getting into beer and looking for something with a little more character than a Coors, the pale is a great entry point.

Here are the 11 best pale ales on the market right now.

Related Reading

Best Overall: Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

Sierra Nevada Pale

The grand-daddy of the category, this refreshing beer helped jumpstart the craft movement way back when. Over its long lifespan, the beer has retained the refined character that made it a star in the first place. Don’t mess with a legend, just drink it.

Most Balanced: Maine Brewing Company MO Pale

Maine Brewing Company Pale Ale.

There’s a nice bit of tropical fruit with this beer, balanced out by a pair of hop varieties and an impeccably smooth. malt bill. Some say pale ales aren’t really worthy of the pouring-in-the-glass and sniffing that, say, every wine seems to be treated to. Not so, as this complex and very well-rounded number proves.

Most Refreshing: Deschutes Mirror Pond

Deschutes Mirror Pond Pale Ale beer.

The ultimate tailgating or summer camping beer, Mirror Pond is named after a striking body of water in Deschutes Brewery’s hometown of Bend, Oregon. It’s as refreshing as they come, made with Cascade hops and three types of malt. At a pleasant 5% ABV, it’s easy to have several and still function.

Boldest: Oskar Blues Dale’s Pale

Oskar Blues Dale's Pale Ale can.

Sometimes, you need a portable and reliable pale that can be thrown in a backpack or a pocket of your fishing vest. This is that beer. Better, it’s full-bodied, packed with bitterness, maltiness, and a bracing kick of citrus. It’s been around for nearly two decades and still impresses.

Best Hazy: Odell Brewing Drumroll Pale

Odell Brewing Drumroll Hazy Pale can and glass.

Another Colorado brew on the list, this hazy from Odell shows that a good foggy beer doesn’t have to always be an IPA. It’s hop-forward without wrecking your palate. And it boasts the kind of texture and refreshing build you only get from a hazy.

Fruitiest Profile: 3 Floyds Zombie Dust Pale

If Indiana brewery 3 Floyds makes a bad beer, we don’t know about it. Their pale is a real class act, showing the fruitier side of the category. You’ll love what’s in the bottle as much as the cool, comic book-inspired label.

Dankest Hop Profile: Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale

Half Acre Daisy Cutter Pale Ale can.

This gem from Chicago is dry as a bone, backed by some fresh and dank hops. Biscuity notes give way to an explosion of green, grassy, herbaceous-ness. Recommended pairing? A carefree frolic through an open field.

Best Gluten-Free: Omission

Omission Pale Ale gluten-free beer bottle.

We don’t always want gluten, whether for health of preference reasons. Omission’s stab at a pale is noteworthy, offering plenty of personality despite lacking a major ingredient in most beers. Tasted blind, most probably wouldn’t even know.

Most Slammable: Lagunitas Sumpin’ Easy Pale

Lagunitas Sumpin' Easy Pale Ale can.

Some pale ales can be thrown back without a care in the world, like this crushable Lagunitas beer. There are hop notes, along with grapefruit and even a bit of brine. It could not be easier to guzzle.

Best Organic: Samuel Smith’s Pale

Samuel Smith Organic Pale Ale bottle.

Samuel Smith has excelled in the organic category for years. The British brewery’s pale falls right in line, a copper-hued beaut with some cracker and caramel flavors and a clean finish.

Best Non-Alcoholic: Hoplark Sparkling Hop Water

Hoplark Sparkling Water can trio.

While technically a sparkling water hit with hops, Hoplark drinks a lot like a pale ale — and a zero proof one, at that. If you’re after the flavor of fresh hops without the hangover, this is a great option.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Fire Pits Just in Time for Fall

stainless steel wood burning fire pit.

How To Cook a Delicious Meat Sauce From Scratch

Generic-Bolognese-Sauce

How To Improve Your Cycling Speed and Ride Like the Wind

Person riding a bike fast

The 10 Best Cream Soda Brands for Indulging Your Sweet Tooth in 2021

A can of Wild Bill’s Vanilla Cream, Wild Bill’s Strawberry Cream, and Wild Bill’s Grape and slices of watermelons on a wooden cutting board.

Whole Milk is Cool Again!

A portion of Milk on a dark wooden background.

The 9 Best Documentaries on Hulu to Stream Now

best hulu documentaries wework

7 Hydrating Body Lotions for Men: A Guide to Smoother Skin

best body lotion for men tm ga 2021 bestlotion categorybadgecategory badges

The 9 Best Podcasts to Listen to On Your Commute

best podcasts

The 10 Best Hulu Original Shows to Watch

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Paul Mescal in Normal People

The 7 Best Fantasy Books for Beginners To Read

surreal man with telescope looks at infinity from the top of a stack of books in the outdoors.

The 10 Best Backyard Gear to Turn Your Yard Into an Oasis

Mail-Order Meat: Where to Order Quality Meat Online in 2021

How To Get a Month of Audible and Two Books for Free

man reading audible books on the couch.