The 9 Best Lunchboxes for Adults to Purchase in 2021

Remember when you were a kid and you just wanted to bring your lunch to school in a brown paper bag like the other kids, but your mom made you use a giant insulated lunchbox? Or maybe you were one of the cool paper bag kids that made fun of us lunchbox kids. Either way, millennials and Gen-Z adults may now be carrying some baggage when it comes to using a lunchbox. But, as adults hopefully, we’re acting like adults. No more teasing or name-calling when co-workers come to work sporting a lunchbox, bento box, or other forms of lunch bag. And if you did choose to do so, that will probably land you in an awkward meeting with HR.

Owning a lunchbox has more benefits than keeping your lunch safe to eat. With lunchboxes, you save money not going out to eat every day for lunch and you get to enjoy those delicious leftovers from the night before. If you’re looking for unbeatable insulation, sturdy structures, and impressive styles, then look no further. Here is our all-inclusive list that narrows down the best lunchboxes you can find online.

Best Overall: Yeti Daytrip Lunchbox

Yeti products are known for their unparalleled durability, impressive insulating power, and modernly simplistic styles — and their Daytrip Lunchbox is no exception. The epitome of insulation, this lunchbox utilizes a lightweight and powerful foam to keep drinks as cold as when you took them out of the fridge. Plus, this top-notch lunchbox is fitted with easy sliding zippers and a magnetic closure for instant heat or cold preservation. Whether you want to snack on some hot soup or chilled yogurt, this Yeti lunchbox can handle it.

Best Budget: Mazforce Original Insulated Lunch Bag Insulated Lunchbox

A product of both functionality and affordability, this lunchbox by Mazforce is great for someone who appreciates the simple things in life. The tough oxford fabric exterior offers a simply stylish design, while the foam insulation keeps your food cold and ready to enjoy. Designed for the busy professional, this lunch bag features a buckle handle for easy carry. Plus, you’ll never have to worry about space with this lunchbox. Featuring a roomy interior, a water bottle side pocket, and front zipper storage, you’ll have plenty of space for your utensils, napkins, drinks, and more.

Best Compartmented: Carhartt Deluxe Dual Compartment Insulated Lunch Cooler Bag

If you’re an organizer by heart, then you’ll love this Carhartt Dual Compartment Lunch Bag. Designed with a spacious top compartment, roomy bottom compartment, and convenient front storage pocket, this lunchbox gives you three spots to keep your food, drinks, and utensils separate and ready to use. You’ll enjoy heavy-duty, waterproof fabric on the exterior of this lunchbox – the perfect feature for a rainy day. Plus, the ultra-spacious interior of the bottom compartment is large enough to hold a 6-pack — another great reason to purchase this lunchbox.

Best Stainless Steel: Stanley Classic 10-Quart Lunchbox

A rugged and hardy lunchbox for the avid adventurer and casual worker alike, this stainless steel lunchbox delivers on all fronts. First and foremost, this 10-quart lunchbox is huge — but small at the same time. A wide-open space for drinks and food aplenty, the Stanley Classic Lunch Box does not disappoint when it comes to packing a full meal. And despite its durable structure and large size, this lunchbox is quite easy to carry. A convenient and comfortable top handle ensures an easy grab-and-go product.

Best Bento: Monbento MB Square Bento Box

If you’re looking to hop on the bento box trend, then this is the lunchbox for you. The stackable design allows you to carry both bento boxes easily, making transport as convenient as the compartmentalized design itself. Built to be leakproof and impressively durable, you’ll never have to worry about this bento box lunchbox springing a leak in your car, home, or office. Easy and secure carrying straps ensure a reliable package with every use. Plus, this multiuse lunchbox is dishwasher safe, microwave safe, and freezer safe — a product made for all of your lunch-packing endeavors.

Best Compact: Grecute Insulated Lunch Bag

The ideal lunchbox for small lunches and snacks on-the-go, the GRECUTE Insulated Lunch Bag delivers a high-quality product in a perfectly petite package. Despite its small stature, this lunchbox can pack an insulated punch. Fitted with aluminum lining and foam padding, this lunch bag will keep your food and drinks as cold or hot as can be. And when you’re ready to take this petite lunchbox with you, the comfortable and adjustable shoulder strap is there to help. Equipped with two mesh side pockets and a zipper front pocket, this small, insulated lunch bag offers a whole lot of storage for its size.

Best Sporty: Adidas Unisex Excel Insulated Lunch Bag

Perfect for the busy athlete, the adidas Unisex Excel Insulated Lunch Bag prioritizes sporty style and unbeatable insulation to keep your food cold and ready to eat. A convenient buckle handle is ideal for comfortable carrying. Plus, it’s an easy way to attach this lunch bag onto a backpack or gym bag — just clip it and forget it. The large, central compartment is lined with aluminum to keep all of your tasty snacks and drinks cold and refreshing. Whether you’re a professional athlete or love to workout on the daily, nothing is as motivating or stylish as a sleek and sporty lunch bag.

Best Design: Insulated Waxed Canvas Lunch Bag by Asebbo

Nothing says “sophisticated” like leather — and the Insulated Canvas Lunch Bag by ASEBBO is all about it. Encased in durable canvas material and fitted with polished leather straps, this product is the epitome of stylish lunchboxes. The adjustable cotton strap is perfect for easy wearing wherever you are — and everyone will notice the high-quality finishes and superior design of this product. Plus, this lovely lunch bag is more than just a pretty face. Sturdy, spacious, waterproof, and durable, this canvas lunchbox will deliver your food cold — and in style.

Best Meal Prep: ThinkFit Insulated Meal Prep Lunchbox

The most convenient meal prep lunchbox that money can buy, this ThinkFit product delivers unbeatable meal prep organization — all in one handy set. Not only do you get a sturdy and insulating lunchbox with this purchase, but you get six food containers, two large ice packs, a pill holder, and a shaker bottle. A product designed for healthy eating, this lunchbox set is the epitome of meal prep.

Why do you need a lunchbox?

Lunchboxes are actually pretty cool now, if you ask us. Tech has really improved the style and functionality of lunchboxes. So now you don’t have to lug around a mini-cooler to keep your perishables cool, unless that’s your thing. Come to think of it, what were our parents thinking, letting us take our lunch to school in paper bags?

Packing a lunch is budget-friendly, healthy, and most importantly, it’s easier than you think. With the right lunchbox, you can enjoy a new and improved way of enjoying lunchtime. Look for high-quality products that put emphasis on their insulating designs and long-lasting durability. Since this new product is likely something you’ll be utilizing daily, it’s important to find a lunchbox that not only suits your needs but surpasses them.

As with any product, quality is key. Everyone has experienced a leaky, flimsy, and downright disappointing lunchbox at one point or another — but that all stops now. A lunchbox should keep your beverages, sandwiches, and snacks at just the right temperature — whether you’re traveling for 5 minutes or 50.

