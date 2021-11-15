The 7 Best Knife Sets Professional Chefs Would Love

Picking out a decent knife set can be daunting. Knife block sets are great but are you going to use all of the knives that the “knife kit” comes with? Maybe, maybe not. There are knives that are must use every day and then there are knives that get used only a few times per year such as a carving knife. You’re really only going to use that when it’s time to carve a turkey, or maybe even a Christmas roast.

The big thing to remember is that there are knives for everything but you don’t need a knife for everything. You need a knife that is a workhorse and that you can use every day. You need a knife that holds its edge and that is easy to sharpen. A dull knife is much more dangerous than a sharp one. Why you ask? Because a sharp knife will cut clean and it will heal faster. A dull knife can rip the skin instead of slicing it making it much more difficult to heal and increasing your chances of infection.

How Much Should I Spend on a Knife Set?

What you spend on a set of knives depends on your budget, the type of knife you are looking for, and how often you are going to use them. One thing to keep in mind is that a set of high-quality knives are going to last you much much longer than if you were to purchase a less expensive knife set, and you will have to replace them more often.

What are the Best Kitchen Knives for a Beginner

Just about any knife or knife set you choose will be perfect for a beginner. The trick is to learn how to care for your knife so they last a long time, and so that you can safely use them. You will also want to make sure that as you are learning to use your knives that you use the right knife for the right job.

Use the chef knife for larger cutting jobs. Use the paring knife for smaller more detailed cuts. Use the bread knife to slice bread, bagels, or muffins. There are several more knives for various other jobs. You have to decide what you need and what you are going to use it for.

What is the Best Knife Set for Kitchen Use

The best knife for the kitchen is the chef knife. That knife gets the most use out of any other knife in your arsenal. It should be of high quality, feel comfortable in your hand, and be the right length. Then again, the best kitchen knife set will be one where each knife is used and not just sitting around collecting dust.

How Do You Care for a Knife

Regardless of what route you go in your knife search, there are several rules for caring for your knife.

Do not place the knives in a dishwasher. Each knife should be hand washed and dried. Do not place your knives on top of each other without some sort of sheath or protector. Do not use your knife on glass or marble. Do only cut on surfaces made for knives such as a wooden cutting board or a plastic cutting board. Do keep your knife sharp. Hone it with honing steel regularly and sharpen it with a whetstone sharpener at least once a month. You can have a shop sharpen your knife for you or you can learn to sharpen your own blade.

The Knife Set by Kline

Kline’s knife set includes four knives, a pair of kitchens shears, sharpening steel, and a knife block to place them all in. The 8-inch chef’s knife is a classic strong and sharp blade that is perfect for your everyday cutting and chopping. The 7-inch Santoku knife is more like a utility knife that helps food from sticking to the blade thanks to the Granton edge. The sharp 8 inch Bread knife is serrated and slices with ease each and every time. When you need a smaller tool, the 3.5-inch Paring knife gives you the control necessary for precise cuts. The kitchen shears feature detachable blades and are easy to clean. Keep the edge perfectly aligned with the honing steel when you’re in between sharpening. You can safely store all of the `solidly built kitchen tools in the all-natural woodblock for easy access. Every knife is available for individual purchase but why do that when you can get this great bundle?

Three-Piece Knife Set by Made In

Made In offers this three-piece knife set in three different colors with the third color swapping out the Nakiri Knife for a Santoku. When you hold each of the pieces in your hand, you can feel the weight and sturdiness of the knife. It’s a solid piece that is in perfect balance. Each knife is made of a full tang and made from one piece of stainless steel. The 8.5-inch chef knife handles all the everyday work while the 6.38-inch Nakiri knife handles the more precise cuts of vegetables. When you need a more detailed cut, you can switch over to the 3.8-inch paring knife and carve out intricate details. Each knife comes with a padded blade protector sheath. Made In offers knives for sale individually and also offers cookware and bakeware, some of which have been endorsed or used by celebrity chefs.

Essentials Knife Set by Misen

You can purchase this knife set in a three-piece or a five-piece set. Misen uses high-quality Japanese steel that has a 15-degree angle instead of the typical 25-degree angled blade. The five-piece knife set Includes a chef’s knife, serrated knife, paring knife, santoku knife, and utility knife. Misen says these are the only knives you will ever need. The knives are heavy, sturdy yet feel perfect in your hand. The way a knife should feel.

Oliva Elite Three-Piece Trio Set by Messermeister

If you know knives, then you’ll know that Messermeister is a workhorse knife. The 8-inch stealth chef’s knife, the 9-inch scalloped bread knife, and the 3.5-inch paring knife are the three most popular knives to use in a kitchen. Each blade is made from German stainless carbon alloy and is stain- and corrosion-resistant. It’s hammer forged and made from one piece of steel. The blades are also set at 15 degrees and stripped on a cloth wheel to obtain the sharpest edge. Each Messermeister knife comes with a Knife for Life guarantee.

Global Three-Piece Knife Set

Global is known for its recognizable knives. Each knife is made from a single piece of stainless steel that is extremely durable. To balance out the weight of the knife and blade, the handle is hollow for optimal balance. The Global knife set comes with a chef’s knife, bread knife, and paring knife which help you to chop, slice, and dice with ease. The ergonomically molded handle helps to reduce hand fatigue and offers greater control.

Miyabi Kaizen Two-Piece Knife Set

Not only are these knives beautiful to look at, but they are also the perfect specimen of traditional Japanese craftsmanship. The Damascus pattern is 64 layers and uses a three-step Honbazuke technique. Made in Japan, each blade is hand-honed to a bevel between 9 and 12 degrees and comes with a lifetime warranty.

Wüsthof Gourmet Three-Piece Starter Knife Set

Made in Germany, the full tang blades are tempered and hardened steel with a 14-degree edge. These knives are laser cut from single high-carbon steel that makes them easy to sharpen. The set includes an 8-inch chef’s knife, an 8-inch bread knife, and a 4.5-inch utility knife. The handles are a molded synthetic material that is comfortable, durable, and more sanitary than wood.

