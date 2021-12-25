These are the Best Gluten-Free Chocolate Desserts

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

For some people, gluten-free desserts might not be the first thing they think about when it comes to delicious desserts. In reality, this could not be further from the truth. Simply put, gluten-free desserts are just as tasty and varied as any traditional dessert and especially true when combined with a key ingredient — chocolate.

In fact, pure chocolate is naturally gluten-free, making this decedent ingredient perfect for a number of gluten-free desserts ranging from luscious chocolate truffles to gooey cookies. Here at The Manual, we’ve collected three diverse and unique gluten-free chocolate recipes that are guaranteed to satisfy any chocoholic and sweets lover.

Vegan Chocolate Fig Tart

This chocolate fig tart is gluten-free and vegan, making it a perfect dessert for anyone with dietary restrictions. With a crust made from almond and tapioca flour, this pastry is a great addition to any holiday dinner or social gathering. As a bonus, it’s also a bit healthy than a conventional chocolate tart and a breeze to make. The key ingredient for the chocolate filling is JOI Almond Base. JOI is a company that specializes in making 100% plant milk-based concentrates (almond, oat milk, cashew, and hazelnut). These products are shelf-stable, sustainable, and flexible to any recipe. To use, simply add 1 to 2 tablespoons of JOI for every cup of water and mix well in a blender.

BUY NOW

Ingredients:

For the Crust:

2 cups almond flour

1 cup tapioca flour

Splash of water

1/4cup coconut oil, solid

1/4 cup maple syrup

Pinch of salt

For the Filling:

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 cup JOI Almond Base

1 1/2 cups water

3 tablespoons maple syrup (or substitute honey or brown rice syrup)

8 dried figs

Pinch of salt

Optional: fresh figs (halved) and chocolate shavings for garnish

Method:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and then prep the crust. In a mixing bowl, combine almond flour, tapioca flour, maple syrup, coconut oil, pinch of salt and about a tablespoon of water. Mix in a stand mixer until a ball begins to form. Place the dough on a lightly floured surface and form a disk. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate while you prepare the filling. In a food processor combine cocoa powder, JOI, water, honey (or substitute), and dried figs. Process until the mixture is smooth. (Note: It will have fig seeds in it, which adds a little crunch! Embrace it.) Remove the crust from the refrigerator and roll it out to about one-eighth inch in thickness. Press into a 9-inch tart or pie pan, prick all over with a fork and bake for 10 to 15 minutes until slightly golden. Allow to cool. Pour the chocolate filling into the crust and refrigerate for at least 15 minutes, or overnight. Top with fresh figs. Enjoy!

Chocolate Mint Stuffed Brownie Cookies

This scrumptious cookie recipe comes courtesy of Alter Eco, a chocolate company with a passion for sustainability. All of its products are organic and fair trade along with a company mission that promotes dynamic agroforestry (a type of regenerative agriculture). The reason? These sustainable practices not only improve the living condition of farmers, it also aids to combat climate change.

This cookie recipe is made with Alter Eco’s new Alter Eco Mint Creme Truffle bar (made with Ecuadorian cacao). Alter Eco describes this new product as “chocolate bar meets chocolate truffle.”

BUY NOW

Ingredients:

1/4 cup + 2 tablespoons butter (vegan or regular), softened but not melted

⅔ cup coconut sugar

1 large egg, room temperature

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

1/4 cup cocoa powder

3/4 cup flour (gluten-free baking or all-purpose)

1/4 cup fine almond flour

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon sea salt

Alter Eco Mint Creme Truffle bar, cut into half squares

Method:

Preheat your oven to 350 F and line a large baking sheet. In a bowl, combine your butter and coconut sugar until you have a thick paste. Add in your egg and vanilla and whisk well until smooth. Add your remaining dry ingredients (except chocolate) and stir to incorporate the flour into the wet mixture. If possible, place dough in the fridge or freezer for 15 to 20 minutes to set. When ready to bake, take a cookie scoop full of dough, flatten it slightly and place a half square of Mint Creme chocolate overtop. Place another cookie scoop of dough on top and gently press to seal around the edges of the chocolate square. Place on a baking sheet and top with another half-square of chocolate. Repeat with remaining dough, then bake cookies for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven, let them cool for at least 10 minutes and enjoy. Makes 12 cookies.

Chocolate Hazelnut Rum Truffles

This recipe is from Taryn of the gluten-free centric food blog, Hot Pan Kitchen. Based outside of Seattle, Taryn is a writer, food photographer, and recipe developer. Her food is centered around creating delicious and wholesome gluten-free recipes that are great for any family.

Ingredients:

4 ounces chocolate

4 tablespoons heavy cream

1 tablespoon butter

1.5 tablespoon rum

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Toppings: 1/4 cup each of hazelnuts, cacao powder, and/or coconut flakes

Method:

Chop the chocolate into small pieces using a large sharp knife and a large cutting board. Place the chocolate into a medium bowl and set aside. Measure out the heavy cream and pour it into a microwave-safe bowl (or use a microwave-safe measuring cup). Measure the butter and place it in the cream. Microwave on high for 30 seconds, until very warm but not boiling. Pour the cream mixture over the chocolate and let sit for 5 to 7 minutes. Take a whisk and whisk together the cream and chocolate. If the chocolate hasn’t melted all the way, put it in the microwave for 15 seconds, then stir again. If needed, heat another 15 seconds in the microwave and stir until no lumps remain. Add the rum and vanilla extract into the bowl, then stir with the whisk until fully combined. The chocolate mixture should be thin and glossy. Stick the bowl in the refrigerator to chill for 1.5 to 2 hours. Before you remove the bowl from the fridge, prep the topping ingredients. Get out your toppings and small plates to put them on. If using hazelnuts, chop them up very fine in a food processor (or with a large sharp knife and cutting board). If using coconut flakes, run them through a food processor to make them more fine. The cacao powder can be put straight into a dish. Place a piece of parchment or wax paper on a sheet pan (or another large flat surface) and set aside. After the allotted time, take the bowl of chocolate mixture out and touch the chocolate. It should be firmed up but still soft and slightly tacky to the touch. Next, you’ll scoop the chocolate into roughly 1-inch balls. Use a melon baller (or a measuring spoon for 1/2 tablespoon) and scoop out some chocolate. Take a spoon and dig the chocolate out of the melon baller with the spoon. Next use your fingers to round the ball on the spoon as best you can before taking it off the spoon to finish rounding and smoothing with your fingers. Take the chocolate ball and place it in one of the plate of toppings. Carefully roll it around with your fingers, then place the finished truffle on the parchment paper. Repeat, using the different toppings, until the chocolate mixture is gone.

Notes:

The better the quality of chocolate you use for this recipe, the better they will taste. I would not recommend using chocolate chips but would instead use a baking chocolate.

You may want to put 1 teaspoon of powdered sugar in with the coconut flakes when they go in the food processor to help them not stick together too much. It can give you a more even layer of topping for the truffle.

If you don’t like your truffles too boozy, cut back the amount of rum to 1 or 1/2 tablespoon.

The truffles will keep for up to two weeks in a covered container in the fridge.

