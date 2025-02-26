The most exciting breweries in Florida, where craft is booming

Table of Contents Table of Contents Cigar City Brewing Fort Meyers Brewing Company Green Bench Brewing 3 Sons Brewing Co. Invasive Species Brewing Angry Chair Brewing Cycle Brewing

The craft beer movement might be pivoting in certain areas. But in Florida, it’s full speed ahead, as the state has added more than 300 players in the last decade alone. It’s a golden era for craft enthusiasts in the Sunshine State, and just in time for spring travel.

In Florida, a state mostly surrounded by water, you usually get a drink with a view. That makes exploring the beer scene all the more fun, as it so often comes with a beach-y vibe or warm coastal breeze. The surroundings are nice, but let’s take nothing away from the beer, which continues on an upward trajectory in terms of creativity and quality.

So whether you’re tanning in South Beach, checking out the museums of Tampa, or going central and hanging out in the Orlando area, there’s likely a great pint waiting, right within reach. Just show up thirsty, and there’s a lot of exploring to do, pint glass in hand.

Here are the best Florida breweries that should be your travel destinations — for those who love craft beer.

Cigar City Brewing

A Tampa staple that got its start back in 2009, Cigar City Brewing is behind some memorable brews. Look out for staples like the Jai Alai IPA or Maduro Brown, but be sure to test out warm weather refreshers like the Margarita Gose. There’s an IPA for everyone, from light and session-able to big and high-octane choices, and there’s usually some interesting stuff available in the taphouse.

Cigar City Brewing has not only established itself as a leading craft brand in the state, but it has served as a launch pad for a lot of other labels, as most brewers have some kind of tie to the label (or used to work there).

Fort Meyers Brewing Company

Now in its 12th year, Fort Meyers Brewing Company makes award-winning beers, perhaps none more famous than its chocolate stout. The core lineup includes beach-ready options like a blonde and wheat beer, along with an IPA, amber, and peanut butter porter. Seltzers are in the mix, too, as well as one-offs, citrus-injected beers, sours, collaborations, and more. And it all goes down at the convivial and family-friend pub on the Gulf Coast side of the state.

Green Bench Brewing

A St. Pete fixture, Green Bench Brewing features a beer garden with a sprawling patio as well as a cellar space. The community-forward project makes cider and mead in addition to stellar beer. You’ll want to try everything from the Bench Life lager and Green Bench IPA to saisons, seasonal releases, coffee beer, mixed culture golden ales, and all kinds of other fun, well-made beers with plenty of intrigue. Get in, grab a great seat, and unwind.

3 Sons Brewing Co.

Situated in Dania Beach just outside of Miami, 3 Sons Brewing Co. should be on every craft beer lover’s list when visiting Florida. Think balanced and refreshing beers like the Ocean Park Pils or bigger, NE-style IPA like the Dopealicious. There are always intriguing limited releases in the picture and they’ve even been known to dabble in the pastry beer style, for those who like their sweets. What started as a garage operation in 2011 is now one of Florida’s very best.

Invasive Species Brewing

Owing its name to the invasive iguana that runs rampant in south Florida, Invasive Species Brewing is turning out excellent beers from its Ft. Lauderdale home base. The brewing team has a resume that includes impressive schooling in Germany and stints at some of the best fellow breweries in Florida. You can expect well-made lagers (and even a smoke beer), bright sours, juicy IPAs, and dark beers. It’s even known to create hybrids, like the Ninja Juice, a sake-inspired beer brewed with Pilsner malt and rice.

Angry Chair Brewing

Tampa’s Angry Chair Brewing stops at nothing, brewing just about every style under the sun. From Berliner Weisse and Gose to American strong ale and milk stout, it’s all on the table. There’s a heavy metal feel to the label, known to turn up the darkness with some great high-octane releases heavy on the malts. At the Seminole Heights taproom, you can look forward to 16 options on draft, loud music, and a great time.

Cycle Brewing

A haven for barrel-aged beers in St. Pete, Cycle Brewing is a much-praised operation brewing an eclectic lineup of beers. It’s clearly the project of a brewer who loves his job, as there’s lots of experimentation and cool exploratory releases that focus on certain styles.

Cycle loves to play around with adjuncts and age its beers in things like old whiskey barrels, making for some complex and enjoyable releases, often bottled in 22s. A real boundary pusher, brewer Doug Dozark has been helpful in shaping and reshaping the Florida beer scene.

Look for the above at your favorite beer shop or consider ordering online. And if you happen to be heading out to Florida, consider building an itinerary around the bustling craft circuit there. While we’re on topic, check out The Manual’s Florida vacation travel guide.