There comes a time in every man’s life where they have to break down and buy a new dinnerware set. Sometimes we time it right and let someone else buy it for us off of our wedding registries. But for others, those mismatched collections of plates and mugs that have been traveling around with us since college are just too shameful to present to dinner guests.

The good news is, dinnerware sets are not as expensive as one may think. We found a lot of affordable dinnerware options that let your friends, family, and significant others know you’ve got your life together. Well, at least when it comes to entertaining guests. Here are our picks for the best dinnerware sets to buy in 2021.

Best Matte Black: Stone Lain Coupe Dinnerware Set, Service For 4, Black Matte

Do you need a sleek and stylish dinnerware set to match your modern kitchen scheme? If so, this Stone Lain Coupe matte black stoneware set is just the ticket. This 16-piece matte black set not only looks great but comes with an affordable price tag.

Best Classic White: Pottery Barn Classic Coupe Porcelain 16-piece Dinnerware Set

If you’re looking for more of a classic white porcelain dinnerware set that doesn’t steal the show from your beautifully plated meal, this is for you. Pottery Barn delivers an elegant 16-piece set of transparent glazed porcelain that’s microwave and dishwasher safe. You also have the option to select between tall/deep soup bowls or wider/shallow cereal bowls.

Best Budget: Project 62 Stoneware Avesta 12-piece Dinnerware Set

There are no frills here with this 12pc stoneware set from Project 62. This plate and bowl set is microwave safe, dishwasher safe, and provides an eating surface. In the end, that’s all we really need.

Best Bamboo: Bamboozle Modern Bamboo 3-piece Dinnerware Set

If you’re looking for a more sustainable dinnerware alternative, this Modern Bamboo set from Bamboozle is perfect. These plates and bowls are sturdy, lightweight, and dishwasher safe. Bamboo fiber is being utilized across the board as a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to plastic.

Best Melamine: Pottery Barn Mason Modern Melamine 12-piece Dinnerware Set, Ivory

Melamine is a durable plastic that can pass for porcelain or stoneware at first glance. That’s why melamine plates are great for outdoor use, homes with reckless roommates, or if you’re trying to feed your toddler in style. Melamine plates are dishwasher safe but not intended for use in the microwave.

Best Disposable: Everly Quinn Mcalexander 120-piece Dinnerware Set

Suppose you have a big event coming up and need some elegant, disposable dinnerware. In that case, this Everly Quinn 120 piece set is worth considering. It comes with 40 dinner plates, 40 salad plates, and 40 glasses/tumblers. The marble pattern also comes with the option of black or white. They’re also BPA-free and microwave safe.

Best Woodgrain: Craft & Kin Melamine Woodgrain 12-piece Dinnerware Set

Maybe you’ve always liked the idea of eating off of a wooden plate but were afraid of splinters in your tongue. With this Craft & Kin 12pc Melamine Woodgrain Dinnerware Set, you can have the appearance of wood without the splintery side effects. These plates and bowls are dishwasher safe and won’t wear down as wood does. However, because of the melamine, these should stay out of the microwave.

Best Modern: Gibson Elite Soho Lounge 16-piece Dinnerware Set

If you’ve been to a trendy restaurant recently, you may have noticed that round plates are so 1998. The increased surface area of the square, slightly concave plates has been the chef’s plate of choice for some time now for food presentation. This Gibson Elite Soho Lounge Dinnerware set will give you that modern feel at your dinner parties. They also come in 18 different colorways, sure to match any dining room design.

Most Colorful: Euro Ceramica Zanzibar Collection 16-piece Dinnerware Set

If plates with a mere one or two colors are too boring for you, then this Euro Ceramica Zanzibar will keep your attention, even after you finish your meal. This floral-designed set comes with four dinner plates, four salad plates, four mugs, and four all-purpose bowls — all dishwasher and microwave safe.

Best Rustic: Elama Stoneware Cabin 16-piece Dinnerware Set

This 16pc dinnerware set from Elama will be the perfect complement to your Montana cabin retreat. These sets come in both elk and wolf patterns, well-suited for the outdoorsman at heart.

Best Fine China: Mikasa Platinum Crown 40-piece Dinnerware Set

Everyone needs some fancy dinnerware for special occasions. This fine china dinnerware set from Mikasa is equipped for an eight-person table service and won’t break the bank. These are dishwasher safe but are not intended for use in the microwave as there is metal in the paint.

