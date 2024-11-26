A batchable recipe for apple cider that's bound to be a hit

We’ve extolled the virtues of batching your cocktails before, especially if you know you’re going to be busy while you’re hosting. And there’s no time when you’re going to be busier than Thanksgiving, with multiple main and side dishes to prepare and a range of holiday traditions and games to make time for. So if you’re looking to have one less worry on your mind, having your drinks prepared en mass and ready to go is a great relief.

We’ve got a recipe for a crowd pleasing rum punch, combining spiced apple cider and rich orange flavored rum to create an easy to enjoy drink that it scaled up to serve an entire crowd. It makes use of chai, the popular spiced tea from India which is often mixed into warm drinks like lattes in the US, to add a spicy and complex note that elevates the flavors to something special.

Throw all the ingredients into a punch bowl, drop in the ice and the garnish as your guests arrive, and leave the drinks out for people to help themselves. Your guests get to enjoy a delicious drink, and you get to focus on the many dishes you’re juggling in the kitchen.

Sevillian Orange Spiced Apple Cider

Serves a large group

Ingredients:

750 ml Bottle Bacardi Ocho Sevillian Orange Cask Rum

16 oz Unsweetened Chai Tea

12 oz Honey Syrup (combine equal parts honey to water)

8 oz Lemon Juice

750 ml Bottle Sparkling Apple Cider

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks and enjoy with loved ones!