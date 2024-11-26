 Skip to main content
Wow your guests with this rum punch for Thanksgiving

A batchable recipe for apple cider that's bound to be a hit

By
Hard apple cider spiced cocktail with sliced red apples, cinnamon, cardamom and star anise.
We’ve extolled the virtues of batching your cocktails before, especially if you know you’re going to be busy while you’re hosting. And there’s no time when you’re going to be busier than Thanksgiving, with multiple main and side dishes to prepare and a range of holiday traditions and games to make time for. So if you’re looking to have one less worry on your mind, having your drinks prepared en mass and ready to go is a great relief.

We’ve got a recipe for a crowd pleasing rum punch, combining spiced apple cider and rich orange flavored rum to create an easy to enjoy drink that it scaled up to serve an entire crowd. It makes use of chai, the popular spiced tea from India which is often mixed into warm drinks like lattes in the US, to add a spicy and complex note that elevates the flavors to something special.

Throw all the ingredients into a punch bowl, drop in the ice and the garnish as your guests arrive, and leave the drinks out for people to help themselves. Your guests get to enjoy a delicious drink, and you get to focus on the many dishes you’re juggling in the kitchen.

Sevillian Orange Spiced Apple Cider

BACARDÍ Spiced Apple Cider
Bacardi

Serves a large group

Ingredients:

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a punch bowl with ice. Garnish with apple slices and cinnamon sticks and enjoy with loved ones!

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
Try these tasty mezcal coffee cocktails for National Espresso Day
Mezcal and coffee are a match made in heaven
mezcal coffee cocktails unionmezcalset 19

Today is National Espresso Day, so coffee enthusiasts are delighting in the excuse to enjoy the pinnacle of all coffee drinks. And if you're inspired to try using coffee in your cocktails too, then good news -- we've got a selection of recipes incorporating coffee to give you a bit of a buzz in your drinks.

These recipes combine coffee with mezcal, which has smokey and spicey flavors that play well with the dark, rich flavors of coffee. They come from Mezcal Unión, a brand with a people-first approach to spirits production that we appreciate, and the recipes also incorporate Mr Black coffee liqeuer.
Mezcal Espresso Martini

Half caff coffee: The perfect solution for your midday slump
Half the caffeine, yet 100% of the flavor
Cup of coffee

Imagine it's 3 p.m., and you look at the clock, feeling that afternoon slump and sluggishness that always seems to hit. Do you reach for a regular cup of coffee, or is it too late in the day? Decaf won't do the trick to get you through the rest of the workday, but you also don't want to be unable to sleep at night. If you've ever found yourself in this scenario, it's time to bring half caff coffee into your routine.

Half caff coffee contains about half of the caffeine as a regular cup of coffee, making it the perfect midafternoon coffee option. Featuring a blend of decaf and regular coffee beans, half caff coffee is also a popular pick among coffee drinkers sensitive to caffeine's effects. Try one of these best half caff coffee blends for just the right boost of energy to get you through the day.
Onyx Coffee Lab Power Nap Half Caff Coffee

Expert tips: Thanksgiving beer pairings from a pro brewmaster
A holiday meal fit with beer pairings
Pouring a stout beer

Thanksgiving is traditionally done with classic wine styles like crisp sauvignon blanc or a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon. This year, shake things up a bit for Thanksgiving dinner and go with a proper beer pairing. Turns out, you can create an elevated pairing menu with sippers like lagers and stouts, too.

We spoke with the Moody Tongue's brewmaster Jared Rouben on the subject. His restaurant touts two Michelin stars and delights in a good beer pairing. In fact, it wasn't too long ago that the brewer revealed some great beer and food tips to us. Now, we're sharing his insights on Thanksgiving beer and holiday pairings for the ages.
Where to begin

