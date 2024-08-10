 Skip to main content
The Oklahoma Martini and 9 more drinks: The best cocktails you’ve never heard of

Here are some of the best unknown drinks

By
Boilermaker
Sam Slaughter / The Manual

While there’s nothing wrong with a classic cocktail recipe or a reliable glass of cabernet sauvignon, sometimes you want a change of pace. Who knows, your favorite beverage might be one you’ve never tried, let alone ever heard of.

Some of these wild drinks come from different parts of the U.S., offering regional twists on signature drinks. Others, like smoothie sour beers, are the work of creative producers looking to shake up the game. Others still are from faraway parts of the planet — places you may never reach, but you can at least visit in mind with the appropriate drink in hand.

From riffs on the martini to beers made of corn, these are the best cocktails and drinks you’ve never thought about.

Oklahoma Martini

Lagers cheers
kazuend / Unsplash

A decidedly low-brow beverage, the viral Oklahoma Martini is essentially a slightly dressed-up beer. Think cold lager treated to a little lemon juice and some olives for the win. It’s a gulp-able take on a classic and sprightlier in build, meaning it’s great for the hottest days of August and beyond.

British Boilermaker

Beer with a fireplace in the background
Dan Barrett / Unsplash

Sure, you’ve heard of the Americanized version (a beer with a shot) but do you know about the British Boilermaker? This version sticks just to beer — a mix of a lighter draft beer like a pale ale with a brown ale. Otherwise known as a “brown split,” this drink hails from the southwest corner of England.

Zganje

Brandy in the sunlight
jon sullivan / Shutterstock

This schnapps from Slovenia comes in a host of flavors. The stuff is made from a variety of fruit sources and the work of commercial producers as well as home hobbyists. Zganje is often served neat and sweetened with honey, but it can mix into a nice cocktail as well, especially with some frozen berries, mint, and a little tonic water.

Chicha de Jora

A view of Huayna Picchu and Machu Picchu in Peru
bobistraveling / Wikimedia

Rich with history, this corn beer from Peru ferments in large containers and is made without hops. As a result, you really taste the corn, and different parts of the country are known to add various adjuncts such as peppercorn. It’s hazy and not the most attractive drink, but the slight tank and low alcohol content make it pretty interesting. The Inca are credited with inventing the stuff thousands of years ago and it’s widely believed that the mills of Machu Picchu were used to make the stuff.

Happoshu

Sapporo beer
Sapporo

A beer-flavored drink, this malt beverage calls Japan home. A bit like something you’d find in a 40-ounce-r, these beer-eqsue drinks are brewed by big companies and sold for cheap, as they’re in a different category. The sugar source can be any number of things, from sorghum to rice to fruit. They’re widely known as “near beers” in Japan.

Spezi

Colabier
Jade_Palace / Pixabay

At first a cocktail concoction of sorts, this German drink is now a major brand name. The marriage of cola and orange soda is quite refreshing, a little citrusy, and a little sweet. Folks who like to create their own often just throw some Coke and Fanta together in equal parts. The non-alcoholic drink is a breath of fresh air in a sector dominated by more familiar flavors.

Ketemba

Whiskey and cola
Blake Wisz / Unsplash

Another use of soda, Ketemba blends red wine with Coke and is popular in South Africa. Those familiar tend to serve it over ice and even hit it with some bitters and/or citrus. While higher-end wine can be used, that sort of misses the point. The idea is to dress up a cheap dry red wine with the added soda. Similar drinks exist in other wine-centric nations, like Portugal and Spain.

Colorado Bulldog

White Russian
Amy Ellis Photography

While we’re on the topic of cola, let’s throw one more in the mix of good cocktails. This drink, similar to a White Russian, blends equal parts coffee liqueur and vodka, topped with cola. We like it as dessert in a glass, a fine way to settle out a meal.

Brennivín

Brennivin, The original Icelandic spirit
Iceland Naturally

A bit of a local favorite and a bit of a tourist trap, this Icelandic liquor is made from caraway seeds and is very much on the strong side. Legend says that fishermen love the stuff, especially on a chilly day at sea. An aquavit, the drink functions as a nice digestif, despite its local name (the black death).

Xtabentún

Cider
Санжар Саиткулов / Pexels

A Yucatan drink made of anise, this slightly spicy liquor goes great in coffee or with some vanilla ice cream. The drink uses fermented honey, created by our bee friends that feed on the nectar of the native plant the drink is named after. A drink called Mayan Coffee calls for Xtabentún and tequila.

Your mission now is to find some of these good mixed drinks, cocktails, and beers while you’re out. Chat up your local drinks steward and be on the lookout while perusing your Asian supermarket, European bottle shop, or the like. If you don’t try ’em, you’ll never know what you’re missing.

Mark Stock
Mark Stock
Contributor
Mark Stock is a writer from Portland, Oregon. He fell into wine during the Recession and has been fixated on the stuff since…
