Labor Day is nearly here, summer’s last hoorah. It’s a bittersweet long weekend in which we say farewell to summer and hello to autumn. And preferably, we do that with a good cocktail in hand.

Before you get too worked up about the end of pool parties and sunblock, know this: Summer officially lasts until September 22nd. So, while the school buses and brisker evenings may say otherwise, you have every right to be your summer best for about another month. We can’t think of a better way to do that than with a well-engineered LDW mixed beverage.

This Labor Day Weekend, do what the holiday asks that you do and relax. Really, recline your favorite outdoor chair another notch, pull your hat over your eyes, and exhale deeply. In between long, lazy breaths, enjoy one of these impeccable drinks. Here are the best cocktails we’re most excited to try this Labor Day Weekend.

Blue Cenote

The idea here is a dazzling cocktail that reminds you of a glorious beach somewhere in Mexico. It’s a tropical wonder that will help extend your summery ways.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounce Herradura Silver Tequila

.5 ounce blue curaçao

1 ounce lime juice

1 ounce pineapple juice

.5 ounce honey syrup

5 dashes aromatic bitters

Method:

Combine all the ingredients, except bitters, in a cocktail shaker with ice.

Shake to chill and combine the ingredients.

Fill hurricane glass with crushed ice.

Float aromatic bitters over the top of the cocktail and garnish with pineapple and flowers.

Bold + Mint Tea

(Created by Pamela Wiznitzer)

This crafty concoction utilizes tea-infused Pinot Grigio, a shockingly simple thing to make that you’ll want to use in more cocktails going forward.

Ingredients:

4 ounces Brooklyn Tea Hibiscus tea infused Ecco Domani*

.5 ounces simple syrup

.75 ounces lime juice

fresh mint

lime wheels for garnish

*Tea-Infused Ecco Domani: In a glass, add one teabag with 4 oz of wine. Allow it to sit for 15 minutes.

Method:

In a highball glass or another glass of your choosing.

Add ice and lay out the lime wheels alongside the inside of the wall of the glass (being held in place with the ice). A

dd the simple syrup and lime juice into the infusion after 15 minutes.

Stir and pour over the highball glass.

Garnish with fresh mint on top.

Read more: Best Pinot Gris and Pinot Grigios

Ultra Fashioned

This balanced berry drink dampens the sting of tequila with fresh strawberry notes and some added aromatics on behalf of the bitters.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounce Herradura Ultra

.5 ounce strawberry syrup

2 dashes aromatic bitters

strawberry and edible flower for garnish

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass with ice.

Stir to chill and combine ingredients.

Strain into a double old-fashioned glass over a large ice cube.

Garnish with strawberry and edible flower.

The Honeypot

(Created by Erik Delanoy)

About the only thing better than the honey and scotch combo involves mixing the spirit with nut-infused honey, per the recipe below.

Ingredients:

2 ounces The Macallan Double Cask 12-Year

.75 ounce fresh lemon juice

.5 ounce Murray’s Chestnut Honey

1 dash Angostura bitters

Method:

Add all the ingredients into a cocktail shaker, add ice, shake until chilled, and strain into a rocks glass over fresh ice.

Averna Limonata

Sometimes, you want something with less alcohol that you can sip all afternoon (and weekend). Here’s your drink for doing just that.

Ingredients:

2 parts Averna

1 part lemon juice

.5 part simple syrup

club soda

Method:

Serve swizzle style with crushed ice; garnish with seasonal herbs (mint, rosemary, or sage).

Top with soda water.

Marigold Margarita

Blending hibiscus, citrus, and tequila, this lively cocktail tastes as good as it looks.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Espolòn Blanco

.5 ounce Monin hibiscus syrup

1 ounce orange juice

.5 ounce lime juice

Method:

Build drink in tin, add ice, shake, and strain over fresh ice.

Flora Fizz

Want to end summer luxuriously? Try this number, made with saffron syrup for a true taste of splendor.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounce Tequila Don Julio Primavera

.5 ounce white tea

.5 ounce lemon juice

.25 ounce saffron syrup

1 ounce Topo Chico

Method:

Add all the ingredients except sparkling to a shaker tin with ice.

Shake and strain into glass and top with Topo Chico.

La Catrina Negra

This lovely cocktail mixes up tequila with the cooling and brambly flavors of fresh berries and fruit liqueur.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces The Lost Explorer Espadín

1 ⅓ ounces lime juice

1 ounce blackberries

.75 ounce Chambord

8 basil leaves

fresh basil frond and blackberries for garnish

Method:

Combine all the ingredients in a shaker with ice.

Give it a strong shake to muddle the blackberries.

Strain into an Old Fashioned glass filled with ice.

Garnish with a fresh basil frond and blackberries.

Paolo’s Boutique

(Created by Via Mare, Greydon House)

This standout spritz harnesses the power of a bracing alpine amaro. It’s a palate-awakening gem that’ll energize your soul.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounce Cocchi Americano Rosa

1 ounce Braulio Alpine Amaro

1 dash Bitterman’s Burlesque Bitters

Prosecco to top

orange twist

Method:

Combine all ingredients in a highball or wine glass with ice, except for Prosecco, and stir to chill.

Top with Prosecco and garnish with an orange twist.

Casa Limone

Limoncello is the flavor of summer. Put it to great use with this Italian-inspired cocktail.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Limoncello Vivere

6-8 mint leaves

1 ounce lemon juice

.5 ounce simple syrup

.25 ounce club soda

Method:

In a shaker, muddle mint leaves with lemon juice and simple syrup.

Add ice and limoncello then shake.

Pour in a rocks glass and top with club soda.

Garnish with a lemon wedge and mint leaf.

Read more: How to Make Limoncello

Citrus Bomb Gin and Tonic

(Created by Naren Young, Sweet Liberty)

Nothing screams summertime more than citrusy flavors just like this zesty take on a classic Gin and Tonic.

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Fords

.25 ounce Italicus

Bar spoon Suze

Bar spoon grapefruit oleo Saccharum

Bar spoon lemon juice

1 dash lemon bitters

Method:

Fill a wine glass with ice, then add all the ingredients.

Top with Q tonic and stir .

. Garnish with 1 lemon wheel, 1 lime wheel, and 1 orange wheel

A Head of Lettuce

This cocktail from Warren in Florida will appeal to the healthy-minded imbibers out there, pulling olive oil, lettuce, and fresh juice.

Ingredients:

2 ounces Wheatley Vodka

1 ounce fresh-pressed citrus juice

1 ounce cane syrup

1 leaf romaine lettuce

bar spoon olive oil

Method:

Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin.

Shake for 10 seconds.

Double strain and serve in a chilled coupe.

Garnish with salt & pepper and chili oil.

Oaxacan Kiss

Blending smoky mezcal, sweet and punchy lemongrass, along with rice vinegar and chai, this layered cocktail just keeps giving, well after the first sip.

Ingredients:

1.75 ounces Mezcal Doña Vega

.75 ounce lemongrass syrup

.25 ounce rice vinegar

Top with Soda and Chai Tea, garnish with lime wheel

Method:

Pour mezcal into a glass and add the syrup and rice vinegar.

Top with soda and chai tea and garnish with lime wheel.

Looking for other Labor Day cocktail ideas? Here are grilled cocktail recipes to enjoy this LDW.

Editors' Recommendations