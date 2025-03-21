Refresh your palate this spring with these Irish whiskey cocktails

Kansas City is well known for taking March Madness seriously. Located 30 minutes from the birthplace of basketball and home of the Jayhawks, Kansas City is all about celebrating this basketball season. In honor of March Madness, Andrew Olsen, mixologist and beverage director of J. Rieger & Co., the original distillery of K.C., created these three March Madness-inspired cocktails to capture the spirit of the season. These three March Madness cocktails are crafted with passion and pride (and will surely surprise you at how good they taste).

The Hooper

The Hooper is a refreshing tribute to the passion and spirit of basketball fans worldwide. This drink combines Rieger's Straight Rye Whiskey for a foundation with fino sherry to add a dry, nutty complexity. Layering in a touch of banana liqueur introduces a smooth, fruity note, harmoniously balanced by the bright acidity of fresh lemon juice. The Hooper can be served over crushed ice and garnished with a fresh mint spring and an orange wheel for a fun, basketball-inspired theme. I like this option for game-day watch parties, paired with savory snack options like spiced nuts or aged cheeses from a charcuterie board.

Ingredients