Refresh your palate this spring with these Irish whiskey cocktails

When you think of spring cocktails, you might not always consider whiskey, as it’s more often related to the dark and cold times of winter. However, you can mix the spirit into lighter and refreshing drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather, especially if you make use of a lighter and fruitier whiskey. Irish whiskies are know for their lighter flavors, so they are the perfect choice. These tasty spring drink creations come from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.
Proper Sour
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
- .75 oz fresh lemon juice
- .75 oz simple syrup
- Garnish with lemon wedge & cherry
- Ice
Method:
- In a shaker, add Proper No. Twelve whiskey, fresh lemon juice & simple syrup.
- Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
- Garnish with a lemon wedge & cherry
Proper Green Tea Shots
Ingredients:
- 3 oz Proper No Twelve Irish Whiskey
- 3 oz Peach Schnapps
- 3 oz Sour Mix
- Splash of Lemon Lime soda
Method:
- Pour all ingredients into a Boston Shaker filled with ice.
- Shake and strain into 4 shot glasses.
Apple Mule
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
- 3-4oz Ginger Beer
- Lime Wedge for Garnish
Method:
- Over ice, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and your choice of ginger beer.
- Garnish with lime wedge for a refreshing cocktail.
Proper Irish Coffee
Ingredients:
- 2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
- 4 oz hot coffee
- .75 oz simple syrup
- 2-3 oz heavy cream
Method:
- In a shaker or jar, shake or whip heavy cream until slightly thickened (not completely stiff).
- In a mug, add Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, hot coffee and simple syrup. Stir.
- Carefully layer on top the thickened heavy cream until it covers the drink. Optional grating of nutmeg on top.
Proper Irish Apple & Soda
Ingredients:
- 1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
- 3-4 oz Soda
- Apple Slices
Method:
- In a glass, pour 1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple.
- Top with soda and garnish with Apple slices.