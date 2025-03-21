 Skip to main content
Refresh your palate this spring with these Irish whiskey cocktails

Refreshing, tasty cocktails that make use of the lighter flavors of Irish whiskey

When you think of spring cocktails, you might not always consider whiskey, as it’s more often related to the dark and cold times of winter. However, you can mix the spirit into lighter and refreshing drinks that are perfect for the warmer weather, especially if you make use of a lighter and fruitier whiskey. Irish whiskies are know for their lighter flavors, so they are the perfect choice. These tasty spring drink creations come from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey.

Proper Sour

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
  • .75 oz fresh lemon juice
  • .75 oz simple syrup
  • Garnish with lemon wedge & cherry
  • Ice

Method:

  1. In a shaker, add Proper No. Twelve whiskey, fresh lemon juice & simple syrup.
  2. Strain into a rocks glass filled with ice.
  3. Garnish with a lemon wedge & cherry
Proper Green Tea Shots

Ingredients:

  • 3 oz Proper No Twelve Irish Whiskey
  • 3 oz Peach Schnapps
  • 3 oz Sour Mix
  • Splash of Lemon Lime soda

Method:

  1. Pour all ingredients into a Boston Shaker filled with ice.
  2. Shake and strain into 4 shot glasses.

Apple Mule

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
  • 3-4oz Ginger Beer
  • Lime Wedge for Garnish

Method:

  1. Over ice, combine Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple and your choice of ginger beer.
  2. Garnish with lime wedge for a refreshing cocktail.

Proper Irish Coffee

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey
  • 4 oz hot coffee
  • .75 oz simple syrup
  • 2-3 oz heavy cream

Method:

  1. In a shaker or jar, shake or whip heavy cream until slightly thickened (not completely stiff).
  2. In a mug, add Proper No. Twelve Whiskey, hot coffee and simple syrup. Stir.
  3. Carefully layer on top the thickened heavy cream until it covers the drink. Optional grating of nutmeg on top.

Proper Irish Apple & Soda

Ingredients:

  • 1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple
  • 3-4 oz Soda
  • Apple Slices

Method:

  1. In a glass, pour 1 oz Proper No. Twelve Irish Apple.
  2. Top with soda and garnish with Apple slices.

Georgina Torbet
