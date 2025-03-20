Barrell Craft Spirits is launching a bourbon finished in P.X. Sherry casks

Table of Contents Table of Contents Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: P.X. Sherry Where can I buy it?

Whiskey fans eagerly await Louisville, Kentucky’s Barrell Craft Spirits’ newest release. Founded in 2013, the brand is well-known for its unique blends, distillation methods, barrels, finishes, and even where it’s matured. Recently, the popular brand announced its newest release in its Bourbon Cask Finish Series.

Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: P.X. Sherry

For those new to the series, Barrell’s Bourbon Cask Finish Series features unique, bespoke bourbon blends finished in innovative, creative woods. Joining Amburana, A Tale of Two Islands Rum Finish, Mizunara, and Ice Wine finished whiskeys, Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: P.X. Sherry is the newest limited-edition release from the famed brand.

The bourbon begins with a mash bill of 89% corn, 16% rye, and 4% malted barley. The bourbon consists of a blend of nine and ten-year-old Kentucky bourbons, six, seven, eight, and twelve-year-old bourbons from Indiana, and seven and fifteen-year-old bourbons from Tennessee. After blending, the whiskey is matured in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks from Spain.

Barrell says this creates a memorable sipping 115.52-proof whiskey loaded with notes of toasted coffee, golden honey, and candied fruits.

Where can I buy it?

If you enjoy the idea of drinking a nuanced whiskey that was expertly blended and then finished in barrels that once housed sweet, indulgent Spanish dessert wine, you can grab a bottle of Barrell Bourbon Cask Finish Series: P.X. Sherry at Barrell Craft Spirits’ online store and in select whiskey retailers for the suggested retail price of $84.99 for a 750ml bottle while supplies last. Only 9,000 bottles will be available online and throughout the U.S.

