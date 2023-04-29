 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Finance expert says air fryers may not be the money savers you think they are

Before you turn on those air fryers, experts say it might be cheaper to cook with another kitchen appliance

Dannielle Beardsley
By

We all fell for it during the start of the pandemic. Air fryers became the coolest thing, with everyone home all of the time and no place open to get food anyway. We could not get enough of the kitchen appliance, trying every recipe under the sun.

Seeing what else we could cook in there became all you could see on any social media feed you checked. Now that the dust has settled on the initial craze, experts say that air fryers may not be the top appliance we thought.

A person in the kitchen prepping dinner.

Why we should unplug the fryer

  • We aren’t reading the directions.
  • We aren’t doing the math.
Related Videos

It looks like the experts want us to know that maybe we put our faith in air fryers a little too quickly. According to Martin Lewis, a finance expert in the UK, we’ve been neglecting other appliances that save energy and money over the fryer in certain circumstances.

On his podcast, Lewis stated, “General equation is, find the wattage of an item, then work out how many kilowatts or what fraction of a kilowatt it’s using, then multiply that by 34p per hour of use.” While microwaves and slow cookers are generally the most energy-effective, according to Hometree, a home services company, it all depends on what you want to eat. As Lewis noted, if you’re cooking something small, like a single potato, a microwave or air fryer is the most efficient appliance. But if you’re cooking a large meal for six guests, you’re going to expend a lot more energy.

For the American equivalent, CNET crunched the numbers

  • The cost of using a microwave is about $0.20 an hour.
  • The cost of using an air fryer is about $0.25 an hour.

Cooking vegetables in the microwave takes minutes. Cooking vegetables in the oven takes the time to preheat the oven, plus the time to cook, which is considerably longer. The air fryer would be faster than the oven, but the microwave beats the fryer this round.

Cooking a small roast in the air fryer takes less time than in the oven, but cooking it in the microwave would take way longer and use more energy. The air fryer wins this round.

You have to give it a think before you cook your food, but there are times when the oven, slow cooker, or microwave will be the better option. Look at the instructions on the package before you turn anything on. Do the cooking math. You get used to it and develop better judgment as you go.

A person using an air fryer to cook dinner.

The initial upside

  • We ate healthier.
  • We saved money.
  • It cut down on energy use.

Air fryers aren’t straight bad guys, though. Once things started opening up again in 2020 and into 2021, making meals at home still proved to be the cost-effective thing to do. We were also eating better since we weren’t frying everything in oil on the stove, and we saved energy from not spending all that time preheating the oven.

But we got a little too excited about the air fryer, and solely used it, forgetting about other items in the kitchen that had been keeping us fed well before the pandemic. Those other appliances have their moments to shine, and we need to remember that.

Editors' Recommendations

Dannielle Beardsley
Dannielle Beardsley
Writer

Dannielle has written for various websites, online magazines, and blogs. She loves everything celebrity and her favorite season is Awards. When she isn't writing about topics from fashion to parenting to health and wellness, she likes to try to catch up on the 394 shows in her Netflix and Hulu queues. She also loves coffee, anything related to the 80s, reading, and always being on the winning team for trivia.

Video: Let the great Jacques Pepin teach you how to properly truss a chicken
The famous French chef shares his easy technique for trussing a chicken
how to truss a chicken 16619015518 fa5e11b4b1 o

If you're like most people, you grew up watching the great Jacques Pepin on PBS, blowing us all away with his incredible culinary skills and captivating French charm. Not only was Pepin one of the original celebrity chefs long before The Food Network was even a thought, but his welcoming persona and warmth also make him the darling French grandfather we never had.

Pepin makes even the most complex recipes seem easy, and that's probably because his focus has always been exquisitely delicious, beautifully simple food that anyone can make. There's nothing pretentious about his skill, he's too confident for that nonsense.

Read more
The hottest contraband from Mexico right now may surprise you
Cracking the case: Why eggs are the new darling of the black market
White eggs in an egg carton

In a frustrating, yet somehow wholesome turn of events, eggs have been added as the newest addition to the long list of illicit items being smuggled over the Mexican/U.S. border.
Between November 1 and January 17, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents reported over 2,000 instances of attempted egg smuggling over the border, according to the New York Times. In the same 11-week period the year before, only 460 similar instances were reported.
The surge in this unusual crime is undoubtedly due to the increasing cost of eggs in the states. The guilty party? The avian flu, still wreaking fresh havoc on all birdkind as the days tick by without any real solution. From turkey shortages this past Thanksgiving to what's now apparently turning into eggs being sold shadily in little plastic baggies, the effects of this gnarly virus are extraordinary.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, avian influenza has affected more than 58 million birds in both commercial and backyard flocks. By the end of last year, the illness had killed more than 43 million egg-laying hens. Due to the egg shortage this continues to create, obviously, their cost has skyrocketed.
In Mexico, however, the price of a kilogram of eggs - which equates to more than a dozen jumbo eggs in American terms - is currently running between 31 and 50 pesos, or $1.59 to $2.79 in U.S. dollars. Compare that to our average of $7.37 per dozen in California, and a new career in the underground egg game starts to look interesting.
While it has been illegal to bring eggs and uncooked poultry into the U.S. from Mexico since 2012, most instances until now were simply cases of ignorance and a few discarded eggs as a consequence. Now, though, the powers that be are cracking down.
On January 17, San Diego Director of Field Operations, Sidney Aki, tweeted, "The San Diego Field Office has recently noticed an increase in the number of eggs intercepted at our ports of entry. As a reminder, uncooked eggs are prohibited entry from Mexico into the U.S. Failure to declare agriculture items can result in penalties of up to $10,000." For ten thousand bucks, you can buy at least a couple of weeks' worth of eggs, so maybe it's best not to risk it.
Either way, no matter how you get your eggs home this week, we recommend storing them in the refrigerator...removed of all duct tape and white, powdery residue.

Read more
Pinsa, pizza’s Roman cousin, is about to take over: Everything you need to know
In need of a new pizza style? Well, pinsa is here — the Italian version that tends to be lighter, crispier, and so delicious
Some pinsa from Montesacro.

Pizza is an artform with a countless variety of artists and styles. So far, we've eaten our weight in everything from Columbus-style pizza to its tasty toast sibling. Turns out, we're still making new discoveries — or at least unearthing old and forgotten styles and making them famous again.

What's on the pizza plate right at this moment? Pinsa, the Roman version based on some age-old techniques but that's only just recently gaining popularity. Pinsa pizza is enjoying a moment, certainly, but what exactly is it?

Read more