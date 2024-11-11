 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

The AeroPress Premium answers fan demand for a glass and metal AeroPress

Brew exceptional coffee in less than 2 minutes

By
AeroPress Premium Coffee
AeroPress / AeroPress

The maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 55,000 five-star reviews has recently unveiled an exciting new product: The AeroPress Premium. This product release is in response to fans’ long-time request for a glass and metal AeroPress, reflecting current trends in the coffee and housewares industry. The company’s newest product beautifully reimagines the classic AeroPress design using high-quality materials such as double-walled borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and aluminum.

The AeroPress Premium features a compact design and can brew coffee in less than two minutes. Its patented 3-in-1 brew technology combines the flavor benefits of espresso, pour-over coffee, and French press into one compact device. Easy enough to use for even newbie Baristas, the air pressure of this device quickly pushes the brew through the coffee bed and filter, removing grit and bitter-tasting oils for an espresso-like richness.

Recommended Videos

The excitement around the release of this new product is also elevated, given the product has been in development for nearly three years. Over three years, AeroPress carefully focused on the engineering of this coffee maker, backed by multiple global patent filings. The double-wall glass design is open-ended on both sides, resulting in a tactile feel with subtle laser-etched branding to add to its premium aesthetic.

Related

The AeroPress Premium is available for pre-order purchase but won’t ship until February 2025. After the first launch of the product in September, the product sold out rather quickly. If you want to get your hands on the premium AeroPress model, don’t wait to pre-order yours.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Emily Caldwell
Emily Caldwell
Contributor
Emily is an accomplished freelance journalist with over seven years of experience in food, beverage, health, fitness, and…
Should you drink coffee while intermittent fasting? We have the answers
What is and isn't acceptable while intermittent fasting?
A cup of coffee photographed from above.

There's always a new fad or trend when it comes to health and nutrition, all with the promise of helping an individual get to their goals that much faster or more efficiently. In recent years, intermittent fasting has become that trend and is increasingly becoming a more popular dietary approach. Whether you’re trying to lose weight, improve your insulin sensitivity, boost your cognitive performance, or balance your hormonal profile, there are many reasons why people try intermittent fasting.
One of the most common questions among people interested in intermittent fasting or new to the dietary approach is, "Can you drink coffee while intermittent fasting?" Many people rely on their morning coffee to jump-start their day, so not being able to drink coffee while intermittent fasting can potentially be a deal breaker in terms of adopting the diet for coffee lovers.

What is intermittent fasting?
Rather than many fad diets that are defined or confined by what you can and can’t eat, intermittent fasting is an eating pattern that is characterized by when you can or can’t eat. Essentially, intermittent fasting is a dietary approach that involves restricting the time period in which you eat during the day and deliberately extending the period of fasting.

Read more
Aeropress, VSSL, Frazy, and more: How to make great coffee while camping
Don't feed or caffeinate the bears, though, please
A woman sitting and drinking a warm beverage by a green tent.

Savvy world travelers know the single most important thing to pack is their passport. Without it, nothing else matters. For most campers, that one most important thing — the crown jewel of every camp load out — is coffee. Some would rather forget their underwear, their best backpacking tent, or their significant other at home than head out into the wild java-less.

There are plenty of ways to brew the perfect cup at home and almost as many for doing so in the wild. Most campers have pretty strong opinions on their preferred method — the right way, if you will — to make the best cup o’ joe. We’re not here to tell you which is best, but we can help steer the ship. Here is our favorite go-to gear for making great coffee while camping (or traveling or anywhere on the go, really).

Read more
Starbucks’ new fall menu has supposedly leaked (and one fan-favorite is missing)
Baked Apple Croissants and Pumpkin Cream Chai Tea Lattes? This fall is going to be delicious.
Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte

It's hard to believe, but it would appear the season of all things pumpkin spice is hurriedly setting in. The subtle hints are everywhere, from marked-down summer decor items clearing way on store shelves, making room for fake fall foliage and toothy plastic jack-o-lanterns, to the heaven-sent commercials advertising back-to-school items (all parents take one collective sigh of relief). Yes, fall is coming, ready or not, and if you're one of the millions who favor fall flavors the most, we have some exciting news. Starbucks' new fall menu has supposedly leaked, and we've got all the spicy details.

Supposedly given to him by a Starbucks employee, Instagram influencer Markie Devo has thrown caution to the wind, deciding to share with the world this year's highly anticipated fall menu from the coffee mega-giant. To be clear, Starbucks has not yet confirmed or denied the leaked menu's authenticity, but the news has fans stirring either way.

Read more