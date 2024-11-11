Brew exceptional coffee in less than 2 minutes

The maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 55,000 five-star reviews has recently unveiled an exciting new product: The AeroPress Premium. This product release is in response to fans’ long-time request for a glass and metal AeroPress, reflecting current trends in the coffee and housewares industry. The company’s newest product beautifully reimagines the classic AeroPress design using high-quality materials such as double-walled borosilicate glass, stainless steel, and aluminum.

The AeroPress Premium features a compact design and can brew coffee in less than two minutes. Its patented 3-in-1 brew technology combines the flavor benefits of espresso, pour-over coffee, and French press into one compact device. Easy enough to use for even newbie Baristas, the air pressure of this device quickly pushes the brew through the coffee bed and filter, removing grit and bitter-tasting oils for an espresso-like richness.

The excitement around the release of this new product is also elevated, given the product has been in development for nearly three years. Over three years, AeroPress carefully focused on the engineering of this coffee maker, backed by multiple global patent filings. The double-wall glass design is open-ended on both sides, resulting in a tactile feel with subtle laser-etched branding to add to its premium aesthetic.

The AeroPress Premium is available for pre-order purchase but won’t ship until February 2025. After the first launch of the product in September, the product sold out rather quickly. If you want to get your hands on the premium AeroPress model, don’t wait to pre-order yours.

