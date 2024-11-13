A. Smith Bowman is returning to a traditional barrel for this release

The popular A. Smith Bowman Distillery recently announced that it was releasing the second experimental whiskey in its Abraham Bowman Oak Series. The first release, matured with French oak, was launched in March. The second release is a return to a classic. It’s the first use of traditional American white oak in the Abraham Bowman Oak Series.

Abraham Bowman Oak Series: American Oak

The second release in this innovative collection, Abraham Bowman Oak Series: American Oak, matures for twelve years in charred American white oak barrels. The result is a complex, mellow, memorable, 135-proof bourbon. According to the brand, it starts with a nose of tart apple and dried berries. The palate contains notes of raspberry jam, smoke, and other rich, nuanced flavors. This sublime, sipping whiskey is best enjoyed neat on an unseasonably cool evening.

Recommended Videos

“We know American White Oak as today’s trusted wood for aging whiskey, but this experiment is about testing numerous oak varietals in pursuit of making the best whiskey possible” A. Smith Bowman Distillery’s Head Distiller David Bock, said in a press release. “American Oak, as the tried-and-true oak for whiskey making, is a vital part of this experiment as we compare numerous experimental oak options.”

Where can I buy it?

Sadly, you can’t just stroll into your neighborhood liquor store to grab a bottle of this limited-edition expression. If you want a bottle, you must join the brand’s online lottery from November 35 to December 2. Visit the distillery’s website for more details. You can find a link here—the suggested retail price of $79.99.