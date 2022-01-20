Parents with young children at home are likely familiar with a chorus of pleas to do exactly the same things as mom or dad, and if you’ve outfitted your home gym with an indoor cycle or exercise bike, your kiddo may be looking to join in on the fun. Unfortunately, unless you have taller tweens or teenagers, most stationary bikes and spin bikes for adults are too big for kids and too difficult to pedal. Even the most adjustable standard exercise bikes rarely can fit any rider shy of five feet tall. However, with the rise in popularity of exercise equipment for homes, some toy companies and physical education brands have come out with stationary bikes for kids.

Exercise bikes for kids not only allow young riders to reap the health benefits of physical activity, but they can also be a great way to bond with your child while you get your workout in and keep your eye on them to ensure their safety. If your little one has the energy to burn and would love to be your pedal partner, get them a safe, functional stationary bike with one of our recommendations for the best stationary bikes for kids below.

Related Guides

Little Tikes Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle

Chances are if you’re streaming workouts and spinning your heart out on an MYX, Peloton, or another smart bike, your kiddo is going to want to be tuned into engaging workouts as well. The Little Tikes Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle can be imagined as a toy version of a Peloton. Designed for kids aged 3-7, the Little Tikes Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle can stream free adventure training videos from YouTube and even has built-in audio adventures if you want to limit screen time for your little one. The stationary bike has Bluetooth speakers to blast motivating tunes and has an adjustable mount for a smart device.

In terms of the bike itself, the Little Tikes Pelican Explore & Fit Cycle is made of metal and has adjustable resistance with the turn of a lever. Both the seat and handlebars are adjustable, which helps the exercise bike accommodate your child as they grow. The bike also tilts back and forth for added variety and excitement.

Redmon Happy Bike

The Redmon Happy Bike is a great exercise bike for toddlers and small children. It’s user-friendly, brightly colored, and durable. The stationary bike features manual operation (self-propelled) for maximum safety, but there’s a nice digital display, which keeps track of your child’s stats like time, speed, distance, and calories burned. The seat height can be adjusted as your child grows, with a range of 18.5″ to 21.5″ from the floor to the top of the seat. The Redmon Happy Bike is sturdy and crafted from powder-coated steel. The tension can be adjusted with a dial, and the product meets CPSIA safety standards.

Kinbor Baby Kids Exercise Bike

An affordable, entry-level exercise bike for toddlers is the Kinbor Baby Kids Exercise Bike. It weighs just 12 pounds but has a maximum weight capacity of 100 pounds. That said, it’s quite small. The seat can be adjusted from a height of 18.5-20.9 inches from the floor to the seat. We like the simplicity of the design, and the battery-powered monitor, which tracks workout data like time, speed, and distance. The tension can be increased as your child gets stronger.

X5 Kids Bike

For older children, you’ll want an exercise bike with greater functionality. The X5 Kids Bike is essentially a miniaturized indoor cycle much like a higher-end one you’d buy for yourself for vigorous indoor cycling workouts. Though it comes with a significantly higher price tag than most stationary bikes for kids, the X5 Kids Bike is a quality piece of exercise equipment for small riders. The indoor cycle features a heavy gauge steel frame and a 15-pound (7 kg) steel flywheel for a super smooth ride. The bike is exceptionally sturdy and has a whisper-quiet belt drive.

The X5 Kids Bike is specifically designed for children, teens, and small adults from 40-63 inches tall (3′ 3″ x 5’3″). It employs friction resistance with a quick brake stopping mechanism and can accommodate riders up to 250 pounds.

Editors' Recommendations