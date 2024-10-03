 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Zenith and Bhindi Jewelers launch the Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi limited edition

Check out Zenith's newest collaboration watch

By
zenith defy skyline skeleton bhindi watch
Zenith

Lately, Zenith has been collaborating with different brands to create unique and innovative timepieces. The watch brand’s most recent partnership project is with Bhindi Jewelers.

The Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi was released at an event that was held at Ardor Hotel. According to Zenith’s chief product officer, the collaboration between the two brands pays tribute to precision, innovation, and chronograph excellence.

Recommended Videos

While Zenith focuses on watches, Bhindi Jewelers only dealt with multiple types of jewelry in its early days before expanding its reach to jewelry design and horology.

Featuring around 27 jewels on its stylish dial, this limited edition timepiece is a representation of Bhindi’s craftsmanship and horology excellence. And one of the most striking features of the Zenith Defy Skeleton Bhindi timepiece is the rainbow bezel, which blends different colors. While this partnership focuses on innovation, Zenith also preserved some of its traditional elements, creating a smooth balance between modern and old features.

For starters, the Skyline Skeleton Bhindi edition has an intriguing skeleton design that’s complemented by Zenith’s four-pointed star.

Thanks to the El Primero 3620 calibre, this Zenith watch is quite accurate, as it easily tracks everything down to 1/10th of a second. Besides that, it also runs on 36,000 vibrations per hour. Since the skeleton design has some interesting geometric cuts, it exposes the elements that are featured in the El Primero calibre.

The Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi is a limited-edition timepiece, so only 50 pieces were launched into the market. This limited edition watch retails at $36,000.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nathan S.R
Nathan S.R
Embrace your inner Frank Sinatra with this limited edition Bulova watch
You will love the way you look tonight if you snag this Frank Sinatra-inspired Bulova watch
The Chairman of the Board watch.

Watch collectors are about to get the chance to sing their praises for a watch with a musical background. A partnership between Bulova and Frank Sinatra started in the 1950s, and collectors are as obsessed with it today as in the swing era. If the soothing voice of Ol' Blue Eyes still takes you back to a simpler time, you might want to set your sights on a wristwatch that will do the same. While you may never sell 150 million records yourself, this limited edition, a once-in-a-blue-moon chance to own a Frank Sinatra-coded Bulova watch and feel like an honorary member of the Rat Pack, is here.
Bulova and Frank Sinatra

Bulova exudes charisma in each art deco-inspired watch it creates, and this vintage 1930s throwback piece pays homage to the relationship between the watch brand and Frank Sinatra. Sinatra cherished the brand from the start, wearing Bulova watches throughout his career. Some celebrities go where the paid endorsement takes them, but Sinatra was loyal to Bulova, and the partnership still produces gorgeous pieces.

Read more
A century of excellence: Zenith’s consistency in the Swiss watch industry
See how this watch brand lasted 150 years
Zenith watch on wrist

The world of watches and watchmaking is one of deep lore and lasting legacies that cause chronophiles the world over to flock to the shops, auction sites, and collectors' conventions in search of their favorite brands and references. In the overloaded Swiss watch market, there are luxury brands that you hear all the time. Whether you love the branding of Rolex, the James Bond love of Omega, the gorgeous pilot watches of Breitling, or the adventuring spirit of Norqain, Switzerland is stocked full of some of the best luxury brands in the world. And then, there are those brands that have stabilized the market from the beginning, those long-lasting names that hold strong for a century. Zenith is one of those brands, and they are not only a legacy brand, but they are one of the future as well.
We got a chance to sit down with Romain Marietta, Chief Product Officer for Zenith, to discuss the brand and how it came to compete with the likes of Rolex, Omega, and IWC. At the end of the day, what it comes down to is philosophy and an adherence to quality and consistency. After two decades with the brand, here is what Marietta had to say about the legacy of Zenith watches.

History

Read more
2XU, District Vision’s limited edition running gear can withstand Death Valley
This running gear can stand up to the heat
Kohei sunglasses by 2UX

When it comes to extreme endurance racing, few events compare to the brutal Badwater 135 ultramarathon. Known to many as the world’s toughest foot race, it spans 135 miles from the scorching Death Valley to the summit of Mount Whitney, with temperatures often soaring to a blistering 130 degrees Fahrenheit. To meet the grueling demands of this race, 2XU and District Vision have collaborated on a limited-edition collection that promises not only to endure the extreme conditions but also to offer peak performance and style.

Here's our first look at the collection and what you might expect from each item.
2XU and District Vision create a men's line that beats Death Valley

Read more