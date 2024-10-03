Check out Zenith's newest collaboration watch

Lately, Zenith has been collaborating with different brands to create unique and innovative timepieces. The watch brand’s most recent partnership project is with Bhindi Jewelers.

The Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi was released at an event that was held at Ardor Hotel. According to Zenith’s chief product officer, the collaboration between the two brands pays tribute to precision, innovation, and chronograph excellence.

While Zenith focuses on watches, Bhindi Jewelers only dealt with multiple types of jewelry in its early days before expanding its reach to jewelry design and horology.

Featuring around 27 jewels on its stylish dial, this limited edition timepiece is a representation of Bhindi’s craftsmanship and horology excellence. And one of the most striking features of the Zenith Defy Skeleton Bhindi timepiece is the rainbow bezel, which blends different colors. While this partnership focuses on innovation, Zenith also preserved some of its traditional elements, creating a smooth balance between modern and old features.

For starters, the Skyline Skeleton Bhindi edition has an intriguing skeleton design that’s complemented by Zenith’s four-pointed star.

Thanks to the El Primero 3620 calibre, this Zenith watch is quite accurate, as it easily tracks everything down to 1/10th of a second. Besides that, it also runs on 36,000 vibrations per hour. Since the skeleton design has some interesting geometric cuts, it exposes the elements that are featured in the El Primero calibre.

The Zenith Defy Skyline Skeleton Bhindi is a limited-edition timepiece, so only 50 pieces were launched into the market. This limited edition watch retails at $36,000.