Wrangler revives iconic denim mill

Iconic mill revived by western brand for legendary throwback

Wrangler Cone White Selvedge shirt and jeans
Wrangler

Some things just work together: beer and pizza, chocolate and peanut butter, Tom and Jerry, Hall and Oats. You get the idea. Wrangler is one of the most well-known brands in the jeans industry due to its innovation and stranglehold in the Western industry. The choice of cowboys everywhere, Wrangler is a brand that works as hard as you do. Cone Denim and its White Oak plant in Greensboro, North Carolina, is the kind of legend you have never heard of. Unless, of course, you are in the industry yourself. They built what Levis came up with, and until they shut down a few years ago, were a mainstay of the denim industry. Now, Wrangler Cone White Selvedge is the new line from both brands that gives beer and pizza a run for its money.

Reviving an iconic mill for a limited edition

Wrangler Cone White Selvedge adjusting hat
Wrangler

Reaching deep into its archives and opening the vault for the pleasure of the brand’s true fans, Wrangler revives some of the last remaining yarn loomed at the Cone Denim White Oak plant to recreate an icon. Creating a new classic Cowboy Cut jeans and trucker jacket inspired by Rodeo Ben (the brand’s first-ever celebrity who designed clothing for them), they have a new look sure to give any Wrangler fan the warm and fuzzies for years to come. The jeans fit like they would have been for cowboys at the brand’s height, made to be rolled and cuffed like any good selvedge. The updated jacket comes with contrasted stitching and two chest pockets.

Wrangler Cone Denim White Oak

